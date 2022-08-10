Central Western Daily

Dan Murphy's Michael Jameson takes over at helm of Orange Liquor Accord

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 10 2022 - 6:47am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNITED APPROACH: Orange Liquor Accord president Michael Jameson is keen to grow the organisation's membership. Photo contributed

THERE are almost 150 licensees in the Orange district but less than 20 are members of the Orange Liquor Accord and president Michael Jameson wants to change that.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.