McConnell stars with eye-watering performance.

Looking at the Tuesday Scratch Singles, we see that Steven McConnell scored an eye-watering 258 over average, to be followed by Will Rollo from the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles who scored 109 over average. Then came Joshua Pang from the Thursday 6.00pm league with 101 over average, and he was followed by Patrick Govier from the Monday 7.30pm Doubles who scored an identical 101 over average for the series.
Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Pete's Car Wash was Steven McConnell who scored that staggering 258 over average for the series.
Unfortunately I was unable to locate a single High Roller champion, so the three free practice games remain in the drawer, but there were many trying for them, among them being Zac Shea a brace of 221s, Blake Frecklington 233, Tash Brett 210, Will Mastronardi 214, Patrick Govier 238, Daniel Lamb 224, Travis McMahon 213, Logan Bryant 203, Cruz Zelukovic 213, Nick Gaeta 213, Steven McConnell 244, Luke Hannon 237, Allan Lickiewicz 224, Edward Hoogenboom 214 and Ben Lees 220.
This week's Almost Made It Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Xavier Finch who scored 185 (PB). As this score was 97 over average, Xavier was named Junior of the week and winner of the Sports award from Macca's.
Other bowlers feeling the pangs of hunger included Tim Johnson 154, John Harvey 150, Maureen Corby 154, Kerrie Blowes 143, Bob Taylor (yes, me) 165, Des Davis 147, Jessie Oliver 152, Warren Taylor 158, Gary Hilderbrandt 188, Lesley Murphy 143, Alan Westendorf 188, Doug Marriott 167, Dublia Brown 60 (PB), Marcie Jones 87 (PB), Braxton Lossano 113, Alex Coleman 143, Paul Hepworth 181, Cody Bryant 192, Tahlia Brown 124, James Devenish 165 (PB), Shane Hovey 192, Corey Timbs 188 and Matt Bryant 196.
Then there was Katrina Ashwood 178, Tim Moult 194, Damien Christoff 181, Nate Charman 164, Susan Sutton 164, Ben Barlow 180, Jackson Hawkins 170, Gavin Ratcliffe 174, Noah King 167, 192, Gary Stedman 177, Jet Turnbull 115 (PB), Matt Gerken 183, Shane King 174, Michael Quinlan 190, Gary James 192, Chris Brown 164, Sue Pagett 194, As this score was 61 over average, Sue was Named the first Female of Note for August and the first in the queue hoping for the gift certificate from MJ's All Hair-All Occasion. And she was followed by Jill Beadle 160, Helen Newling 148, Jordan Skeen-Russel 156, Joshua Pang 177, Liam Whitton 192, Jason Kelly 187 and Jayden Shea 172.
Having scored 244, which helped him towards his 258 over average for the series, Steve McConnell was named the first Man of the Moment for August and first in line hoping to gain the voucher from Guys Cuts.
