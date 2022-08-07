McConnell stars with eye-watering performance.

Looking at the Tuesday Scratch Singles, we see that Steven McConnell scored an eye-watering 258 over average, to be followed by Will Rollo from the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles who scored 109 over average. Then came Joshua Pang from the Thursday 6.00pm league with 101 over average, and he was followed by Patrick Govier from the Monday 7.30pm Doubles who scored an identical 101 over average for the series.