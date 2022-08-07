Central Western Daily

Steven McConnell stars with eye-watering performance

By Bob Taylor
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:40am, first published August 7 2022 - 4:30am
Looking at the Tuesday Scratch Singles, we see that Steven McConnell scored an eye-watering 258 over average, to be followed by Will Rollo from the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles who scored 109 over average. Then came Joshua Pang from the Thursday 6.00pm league with 101 over average, and he was followed by Patrick Govier from the Monday 7.30pm Doubles who scored an identical 101 over average for the series.

