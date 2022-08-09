The family of a man who went missing earlier this month hold concerns for his welfare.
James Davis, aged 39, was last seen at a home on Ellenbrae Street, Orange, about 11am on Wednesday, August 3
When Mr Davis was not able to be located, he was reported missing to officers from Central West Police District, who immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family have concerns for Mr Davis' welfare.
The missing man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of large build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a greying beard.
He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a flannelette top, blue tracksuit pants and work boots.
Anyone with information regarding Mr Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
