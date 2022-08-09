It's a rivalry that has been going on for decades and it was once again at the forefront as Kinross played host to St Stanislaus' College over the weekend.
The First XV rugby union match was played at the Orange campus on Saturday and despite the home students going into the break 10-5 up.
A string of penalties against Kinross but them on the back foot coming out of the break and a strong showing from the visitors in the second half proved too much as Stannies ran home 22-10 winners.
But according to Central West Rugby CEO Matt Tink, the match was about more than just the result on the field.
"It was particularly pleasing to see that on the field, the boys rip into each other, but off the field, so many of them are great mates that have played junior rep footy with Central West together," he said.
"It's genuinely a celebration of all things that are great about our game. The rivalry is good, it's healthy, but likewise the mateship off the field was really on display on Saturday."
The rivalry between the two private schools dates back decades to when they were both part of the Western Area Schools competition. That competition would also feature All Saints, Blue Mountain Grammar and Scots All Saints College.
But although they have since moved to the Independent Schools Association, the rivalry has remained.
"I'm sure both schools will deny it, but at the end of the day when the draw comes out, everyone looks at that particular fixture and checks for when it is," Tink added.
"People get excited for it, which is a good thing because rivalries are great. It was a great day, played in tremendous spirit as well which was very pleasing."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
