With registrations having just opened for the upcoming cricket season, Orange CYMS have wasted no time in signing a pair of young guns to their ranks.
Sam and Jamie Austin will line up for the green and golds this summer, making the move away from their home-town club in Canowindra.
Both all-rounders, the brothers - aged 18 and 21 - were keen to test themselves against some new opponents.
"We were looking for more consistent and better cricket," younger brother Sam said.
"We were playing at Canowindra before which was pretty good and pretty social, but just looking for higher level stuff."
The brothers played crucial roles for Molong in the Rod Hartas Trophy last year, making a surprise run to the grand final where they were ultimately defeated by Bathurst.
Jamie managed 75 runs and three wickets across his three games, while Jamie bagged eight wickets and averaged 65 with the bat during his two outings.
But it was a match against Orange during that campaign which got the ball rolling for the change of scenery.
"We played against some of the club in a rep game and a couple of the guys approached Sammy afterwards to ask if we were interested to play in Orange," Jamie said.
"We were pretty keen to come over."
Having had four training sessions at the Carl Sharpe Cricket Centre, it's fair to say that the multi-million dollar facility has left an impression with Sam.
"It's very la-di-da here, or the nets are anyway," he said.
"They're good facilities, a lot better than at home, although it is good character at home.
"I'd hope to bring some batting to the club and make some runs, that's the aim at least. I wouldn't mind a couple of overs as well, but the batting mainly."
For Jamie, who lives in Cowra, he is hoping to make an impact in any way, shape or form.
"Me and Sammy are just looking to improve," he said.
"When you're playing different people, you can try and work on your batting and your bowling a bit and face different challenges.
"It's really good facilities here and everyone's really friendly and we feel like we've fit in right from the start which is what you want when you join a new club."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
