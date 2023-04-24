The sustainability shift: A guide to eco-friendly fashion

How to get started on an eco-fashion journey. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Our fashion preferences are very entrenched, with style, fit and personality tied to what we wear. In recent years, sustainability and environmental impacts have significantly influenced our fashion choices. Looking great is only part of the narrative, as we also want to champion eco-friendly brands and practices. If you are starting out in your eco-fashion journey or would like to get started, here is a complete guide to getting you started.

Start with the basics

Sustainable fashion is not only about those big statement pieces, but it is also about the basics and professional attire that we wear every single day. Your underwear, underclothes, socks, and everyday pieces should also be ethically made and adhere to an environmental design.



Shopping for bamboo underwear for women will bring you some great designs which are soft and durable. You can also find wool or organic cotton socks which last longer than the fast fashion alternatives. When you get your basics right and identify the best brands, you are on your way.

Second-hand is not second best

Second-hand shopping might have been a novelty in years gone by, but it is very much the norm for the savvy environmental shopper. Second shopping gives you access to fantastic quality clothes that are either modern or an artefact of a past era, and the price is always very attractive.



By shopping second hand you are not buying new clothes and supporting over-consumption, instead getting worn out of clothes that have plenty of life left to give. You are more likely to find that 'one in a million' article of clothing at an opportunity shop than you are in a boutique.

Supporting eco-friendly brands

If you do not have the time to scrutinise every single piece of clothing and every fashion label, it might be smarter to find the brands that are eco-friendly and shop within those brands. Supporting green businesses is the best way we can make this movement the norm, and it shows that consumers are prepared to be ambassadors for ethical and environmentally responsible labels. It is worth noting that many brands can tout the 'eco-friendly' messaging, so it is best to do a little research initially to see that these claims are indeed legitimate.

Not great at keeping up with brands? You might find value in following some influencers or people who are very active in the sustainable fashion space to see what they wear and how they make these fashions work.

Repair and reuse

It's a heartbreaking moment when your favourite jacket or pair of jeans bust. Many of us are quick to throw them away, but what if they only need a bit of care and repair to return to their former glory? Getting in the habit of repairing your clothes is a great skill to possess, and one that will see you enjoy your clothes for a lifetime.



You may also like to upcycle your clothes, which means you not only fix them but add details and embellishments that make them a new piece of clothing. There are lots of tutorials and guides to embroidering, screen printing, beading and accessorising your clothes in creative ways.

The gift of eco-friendly fashion

Now that you are an environmental fashion convert, you can start to pay it forward. If you have friends and family that you typically buy birthday and Christmas presents for, choose eco-friendly options so that they can also fall in love with sustainability.



This is particularly important if your gift recipient has not thought to shop this way before, and could benefit from a beautiful gift that does not harm the environment! Not sure where to look? There are often some great gift stores that have growing eco-friendly products, so start there and see what fashions you can find.

You could also ask your gift recipient what they want for their birthday or Christmas and set about finding a green alternative to that item. For example, they may want a hat and some underwear, so you can shop for some bamboo underwear and a bucket hat made from recycled plastics. This is going to be much more compelling when you gift someone something they need that is beautifully eco-friendly.

