They're a club with a strong Indigenous identity and that'll be on show this weekend for Orange United Warriors.
The final round of Woodbridge Cup will see the Warriors host their Indigenous Wellbeing round, the first of its time for the rugby league club.
And with the wellbeing aspect added onto the traditional Indigenous round, United president Jason French said it's important to highlight the role sport plays in people's mental health.
"It's a combination of celebrating our Indigenous culture and adding that wellbeing title as well because we know what sport does for your health and overall wellbeing," he said.
"It's an extremely important round, given our culture is over-represented in a number of health areas ... within the community so it's good to have a number of services come on board tomorrow."
Those services for the day will include Headspace, Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, Mission Australia, Orange CDAT, with funding from NSW government.
What happens on the field at Wade Park on Saturday will also be significant as the Warriors fight for a home semi-final.
The men's side will welcome back Josh Dugan after the club have suffered a horrid run of injuries and unavailability over the past few weeks which has seen them slip to sixth on the Woodbridge Cup ladder.
Their opponents, CSU, currently sit eighth but are only one point behind the Warriors.
French said the men's side should have some confidence going into this fixture after a 52-12 win over Cargo.
"We're pushing for that home semi-final - we haven't been in the greatest form over the past four or five weeks due to a number of injuries and unavailability which has tested our depth in the club," he said.
"But it's been good that we've put in 110% in every game and are getting out there having a crack.
"It was good for the men to turn up last week and get a much needed win."
In League Tag, Orange currently sit third on the ladder but like it is for the men, CSU are nipping at their heels in fourth, only two points behind them.
"In the girls competition there hasn't been much between the top eight with how close the teams are," French, who also coach's the League Tag side, said.
"We had a draw with them a couple of weeks ago and we weren't at full strength then so I'm expecting a little more from them tomorrow. We've had a couple of good weeks build up to it and are welcoming back some key players."
Saturday's action will start Dinawan Connection opening the day at 12:15 before the Warriors under 6s play Bloomfield.
French has been delighted by the progress of his club's under 6s side after entering the competition this year.
"Our junior committee headed by Amy darling and Hannah Sage, and coach Corey McLean, they've done a massive job, they're (the 6s) excited to run out onto a big oval and be a part of the whole day," he said.
At 1:15 League Tag starts before the Yingyamarra Cup at 2:20 and first grade at 3.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
