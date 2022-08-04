Central Western Daily

Personal bests recorded by Claire Gates and Adam Skelton for Orange Runners Club

By Chris Clough
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:13am, first published August 4 2022 - 11:14pm
Last weekend's trail run crew. Photo: Supplied

Last Sunday 48 members attended the club run at Shiralee. What a picture-perfect morning it was as well. This course was an out and back course with a few pinch climbs spread throughout the course as well as a few bridges to negotiate and some loose terrain under foot.

