Last Sunday 48 members attended the club run at Shiralee. What a picture-perfect morning it was as well. This course was an out and back course with a few pinch climbs spread throughout the course as well as a few bridges to negotiate and some loose terrain under foot.
The fastest in each distance were:
2.0km
4.0km
8.0km
12.0km
For our usual Wednesday run 47 members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps. Top three men were Peter Finlay 10:17, Luke Hockey 11:32 and Jack Daintith 11:52. The top three women were Isobel Curran 13:18, Claire Gates 13:51 and Jessica Curran 14:36.
Personal bests were recorded Claire Gates by eight seconds and Adam Skelton by six seconds.
Achievement Medals were awarded to Sarah Passey with 75 runs and Juste Kucinskaite with 25 runs.
Last Saturday the club held another successful trail run on Mitchells Way. The combination of rocky trails, fire trails, ups and downs made for an afternoon of entertainment for all who attended. Stay tuned for our next trail run and come and enjoy the fun.
This Sunday's run is at Favell Road where members can choose from 3km, 5km, 8km, 8.1km and 11.2km. This course has loose gravel and dirt as its main terrain and there are a few hills thrown in there for everyone's enjoyment as well.
Please continue to check the website, Facebook and watch your emails for more information on all our club activities and news.
Together we achieve individual goals.
