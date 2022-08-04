At The Gallery | Here's you chance: Call out to the region's artists

Artists are at the centre of everything we do at Orange Regional Gallery.
Our exhibitions and events aim to support artists as they produce new and innovative works.
We also want our audiences to have a meaningful connections to the art they produce.
We try to strike the right balance between supporting and nurturing the practice of artists from our region, and bringing the best in state and national art to our cultural precinct.
Since re-opening in December last year the Gallery has presented solo and group exhibitions by a host of artists living and working in the Central West, with more to come over the next two years.
From this coming Monday, August 8 artists from across the Central West are invited to submit artwork for Orange Regional Gallery's annual community exhibition 'Here/Now'.
This hugely popular event is the Gallery's annual community exhibition, open to all amateur and professional artists across the region over the age of sixteen.
It offers a space in our exhibition program in which all visual artists in our community can participate, and we are looking forward to seeing what they come up with this year.
In recent years we have received submissions from over 180 artists and presented hundreds of artworks. The result is a celebration of the extraordinary creativity in our region.
Artists must be living within the Central West LGAs of Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Oberon, Parkes and Weddin Shire to enter.
Artists may submit up to two works using the electronic submission form on the Gallery's website.
Completed submission forms and clear digital images of each artwork are to be submitted before midnight on Sunday 11 September 2022.
Gallery staff will select one work by each artist for inclusion in the exhibition.
Entry Criteria and submission forms and are available on the Gallery's website. Please note that our 2022 submission process is digital.
If you would like to make a nondigital submission, please contact the Gallery on 6393 8136.
The opening celebration will be held at 6pm on Friday 14 October 2022 with the selected artworks exhibited at Orange Regional Gallery from Saturday 15 October until Sunday 13 November 2022.
