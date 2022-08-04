THE theme for Education Week this year was Creating Futures - Education Changes Lives and the kids at Calare Public School have lived up to.
As part of Education Week, which finishes on Friday, Calare invited parents and careers to visit the school's pop-up art gallery where art teacher Vicki Jones built a display containing around 2000 pieces of the students' creativity.
Calare principal Stephen Bingon said it was a great opportunity for parents to get a first-hand look at the children's education.
"It's wonderful we've been able to celebrate Education Week and what a wonderful opportunity for the kids to be able to share and express a little bit of themselves through their art," Mr Bingon said.
"It was a really nice blend because the families had the opportunities to see [their child's] art and they also had a chance to visit their classrooms and see their kids' progress."
Mr Bingon said parents were often amazed at how much has changed since their days at school.
"Normally when you talk about schools changing you talk about technology and then you suddenly walk into something like this. [The parents] say well, we never had anything like this when we went to school," Mr Bingon said.
The art display, contributed to by some of the kindergarten students and years one, two, five and six, was backed up with a kitchen and garden display from year three and four students.
"We have a range of things we looked at from abstract expressionism, to [optical] arts, complementary colours, and positive and negative space," Mrs Jones said.
"We go through a range of things from art movements to specific artists, to things like colour theory...
"Most of them love it., there's a few little budding artists out there."
Education Week is an annual celebration of NSW public education and the achievements of its schools and students.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
