Rates up, pump pain, housing headache: It's time for a shakeup at the RBA | Central Western Daily editorial, August 7

August 6 2022 - 5:30pm
Reserver Bank of Australia governor Phillip Lowe

Recent events, which have seen households squeezed between soaring petrol prices and ever-increasing interest rates in Orange, highlight the need for a serious rethink about the way the Reserve Bank of Australia is led, the composition of its board, and who is accountable when it gets policy wrong.

