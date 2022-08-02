Bryant blitzes the field with star performance

Another big week, so let's go with a look at the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles, where there were two Stars, these being William Peate with 150 over average and Tash Brett with 121 over average and they were followed by Logan Bryant from the Monday 7.30pm Doubles who rolled 164 over average for the series.
Then from the Tuesday Scratch Singles came Steve McConnell with 154 over average, followed by Zac Shea from the Thursday 7.30pm Doubles with 118 over average, and finally, there was Gabriel Arakak from the Wednesday 7.30pm Doubles with 111 over average for the series.
Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Pete's Car Wash was Logan Bryant (remember that name?) who gave us that great 164 over average for the series.
This week's High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Tennille Smith who rolled a great 257 (PB). As this score was 89 over average, Tennille was named third Female of Note for July,
Others needing some practice included Edward Hoogenboom 204, Will Mastronardi 217, Jason Drew 231, Blake Frecklington 266, Jason Blowes 267, Luke Hannon 212, Allan Lickiewicz 241, Steve McConnell 228, Nick Flannery 235, Jacob French 208, Damien Christoff 222, Brody Jadezak 206, Will Rollo 213, Ken McLachlan 207, Nick Gaeta 244 (PB), Hayden Swallow 227, Adam O'Connor 202, Tash Brett a pair of 236s, Kristal Thomas 254 (PB), Bayley Swallow 211, Ben Medbury 221 and Zac Shea 223.
The Almost Made It Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Warren Taylor who scored 179 (PB).
Others seeking a great feed included David Reid 157, Lachlan Turner 151, Matt Campbell 168, Bradley Johnson 104, Jeromie Zelukovic 166, Craig Broome 178, Gae Clayton 168, Yvonne Daniels 131, Marilyn Gard 151, Julie Christian 132, Vee Reddy 120, Armilla Hammond 169 (PB), Isaac Perry 142, Jayden Christoff 194, Samantha Strudwick 132 and Breanna Hovey 158.
Also bending their backs were Connor Muir 199, Matt Bryant 161, Jackson Hodges 157, Michael Rapley 119, Alex Gaeta 192, Noah King 142, Jeff Wilkie 146, Kyan Parsons 144, Willow Fisher 184, Max Kent 116, Jayden Underhill 186, Josh Pang 166, Mina Gerges 141, Nathan Fauchon 148 and Karen Walker 152.
Junior of the Week and winner of the voucher from Dominos was Armilla Hammond who scored 169 (PB), 67 over average. The Female of Note for July and winner of the gift certificate from MJ's All Hair-All Occasions was Jill Beadle who earlier in the month scored 184 (PB), which was 66 over average and part of her 114 over average for the series.
The Man of the Moment for July and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts was a familiar name, Logan Bryant who earlier in the month scored 260 (PB), which was 95 over average and part of his 184 over average for the series.
