Logan Bryant blitzes the field with star performance

By Bob Taylor
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:37am, first published August 2 2022 - 6:33am
Another big week, so let's go with a look at the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles, where there were two Stars, these being William Peate with 150 over average and Tash Brett with 121 over average and they were followed by Logan Bryant from the Monday 7.30pm Doubles who rolled 164 over average for the series.

