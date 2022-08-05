Central Western Daily
Have Your Say

Single mother and teenage son left homeless in Orange after leaving domestic violence

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
August 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHERE TO NEXT: The woman has spent the last few months in motel room and staying with a friend after leaving a domestic violence situation. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

A single mother and her teenage son are wondering where to go next after finding themselves homeless after escaping domestic violence and their 28-day homelessness assistance period expiring.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.