The Central West has its fair share of high-profile mysteries - and others that slid under the radar.
Marking national Missing Persons Week, we've compiled under-reported disappearances connected to the region.
The Australian Federal Police is still seeking information on the whereabouts for all the following individuals.
George Brook, formerly George Kaloutsis, got on a train from Sydney to Orange in April of 1993 and hasn't been reported as sighted, ever since.
Few other details have been released to the public, though, reports suggest it's possible he was seen later the same day near Penrith.
Mr Brooks is 74-years-old today, and 170 centimetres tall with greying black hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion.
He has not contacted friends or family for 29 years, with the AFP reporting "ongoing concerns for his welfare."
David Campbell was last seen at his Dubbo home in March 2022, and has failed to contact friends or family in the five months since.
According to a report from the ABC, he is known to frequent Nyngan, Orange, the Central Coast, and Alice Springs.
Mr Campbell is 42-years-old today, and 182 centimetres tall with greying light-brown hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion.
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police district are investigating the disappearance, and last month renewed calls for information.
Michelle Mills disappeared from Mudgee in August 2000, and a $100,000 reward is currently on offer for relevant information.
Police report she was going through relationship breakdowns at the time, and believe: "[This] is most likely a case of murder."
Michelle's debit card was used for up to nine months after she was last in contact with family, at banks in Mudgee, Cowra and Blayney.
Ms Mills is 61-years-old today, and 140 centimetres tall with blonde hair, green eyes, a fair complexion, and medium build.
The AFP says: "[We] can only move forward with this investigation if someone provides new information."
Judith Young was last seen in December 1999 after buying a horse and returning to her home in Gunningbland, near Parkes.
In 2015 a coroner found she "almost certainly died in suspicious circumstances," according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Her husband and an alleged lover were reportedly named as persons of interest in the case. No body has been found.
Ms Young is 62-years-old today, and 160 centimetres tall with brown hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion, and solid build.
Police continue to appeal for new information, and the case has been referred to the Unsolved Homicide Squad.
Max William Day left his Peak Hill home in January 2017, and his green Ford Fairmont was later four abandoned in Forbes.
He was sighted later that month hitchhiking, before being dropped off at the Gooloogong Caravan Park near Canowindra.
A sighting was reported to police a few weeks later at a truck stop on the Newell Highway, however it was never verified.
Mr Day is 58-years-old today, and 170 centimetres tall with grey hair, brown eyes, an olive complexion, and a medium build.
He has not been heard from or seen for five years, and the AFP reports "serious concern for his welfare."
James Rice was reportedly dropped at his Condobolin property by a friend in July 1999, and has not been seen since.
A coronial inquest in 2006 found he had likely died, but no further information could be uncovered.
In May 2022 - 23 years after his disappearance - police made a new appeal for information, after reportedly finding new leads.
Mr Rice is 53-years-old today, and 175 centimetres tall with brown hair, brown eyes, a tanned complexion, and a medium build.
If you know or suspect something that may be relevant, Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously on 1800 333 000.
Tips can be filed anonymously online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
