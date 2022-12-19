Murder, abduction, voluntary disappearance, misadventure ... or something else?
Dozens of people go missing in the Central West every month. The vast majority are found within hours, but about 1 per cent seemingly vanish into thin air.
Covering more than 60,000 square kilometres, the region is home to its fair share of secrets.
Do you know something? Information on the following individuals is sought by Australian Federal Police (AFP).
George Brook - formerly George Kaloutsis - boarded a train from Sydney to Orange in April, 1993. He hasn't been seen since.
Few details have been released, though early media reports suggest it's possible he was seen later that day near Penrith.
Mr Brooks would be 74-years-old today. He is 170 centimetres tall with greying black hair, brown eyes, and an olive complexion.
He has not contacted friends or family for 29 years. The AFP report "ongoing concerns for his welfare."
Michelle Mills disappeared from Mudgee in August 2000. A $100,000 reward is currently on offer for relevant information.
Police report she was going through a relationship breakdown at the time, and believe: "[This] is most likely a case of murder."
Michelle's debit card was used for about nine months after she last contacted family at banks in Mudgee, Cowra and Blayney.
Ms Mills would be 61-years-old today. She is 140 centimetres tall with blonde hair, green eyes, a fair complexion, and medium build.
The AFP says: "[We] can only move forward with this investigation if someone provides new information."
Judith Young was last seen in December 1999 after buying a horse and returning to her home in Gunningbland, near Parkes.
In 2015 a coroner found she "almost certainly died in suspicious circumstances," according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Her husband and a man she was allegedly having an affair with were reportedly named as persons of interest in the case. No body has been found.
Ms Young would be 62-years-old today. She is 160 centimetres tall with brown hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion, and solid build.
Police continue to appeal for new information. The case has been referred to the Unsolved Homicide Squad.
Max William Day left his Peak Hill home in January 2017. His green Ford Fairmont was found abandoned in Forbes not long after.
He was sighted later that month hitchhiking, before being dropped off at the Gooloogong Caravan Park near Canowindra.
A sighting was reported to police a few weeks later at a truck stop on the Newell Highway, however was never verified.
Mr Day would be 58-years-old today. He is 170 centimetres tall with grey hair, brown eyes, an olive complexion, and a medium build.
He has not been heard from or seen for five years. The AFP reports "serious concern for his welfare."
James Rice was allegedly dropped at his Condobolin property by a friend in July 1999. He has not been seen since.
A coronial inquest in 2006 found he had likely died. No further information could be ascertained.
In May 2022 - 23 years after his disappearance - police made a new appeal for information, following the emergence of new leads.
Mr Rice would be 53-years-old today. He is 175 centimetres tall with brown hair, brown eyes, a tanned complexion, and a medium build.
If you know or suspect something that may be relevant, Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously on 1800 333 000.
Tips can be filed anonymously online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.