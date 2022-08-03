Central Western Daily
Watch

Orange eatery CHOOX re-opens in re-branded Village on Summer Street precinct

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
August 3 2022 - 8:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHOOX re-opens at Village on Summer Street

Picture this.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.