Picture this.
You walk into a takeaway or eat in shop where there's an array of salads for your choosing - whether it be chicken caesar or garden salad, just to name two.
Maybe salad isn't your go? How about a mac and cheese, where the cheese hangs off the bottom of your fork in a string like way.
Still not hungry? Okay a chicken burger will definitely be your choice, where the crunch of your first bite is met with the wandering eyes of onlookers.
Then double that with stepping foot into a fresh environment full of new features, lighting, seating and just a quality ambiance.
Well for any new customers to CHOOX on Wednesday (August 3), that was their experience as the popular local eatery returned to a new home in the re-branded Village on Summer Street precinct.
The restaurant will spread its wings in a purpose-built modern fit-out in what was the Summer Centre and owner Daniel Hughes has put his own fingerprints on the design.
"I love the new space because it's something I've put a lot of time and effort into," he said.
"I always look at an eatery or fast food as visual, for the customers, it's made me spend so much time and effort and money on it and I think we've got that right. So visually the food looks appealing, fresh and vibrant."
CHOOX will also look to acquire a liquor licence in the near future and extends its hours for people hoping to enjoy a wine or beer with their meal.
Mr Hughes believes that added feature, with outdoor seating, will add a whole new customer experience.
"I love the outdoor seating, I think that's going to bring a different element to our business that we haven't had before," he said.
For Bencmark Commercial director Nigel Staniforth, CHOOX will be part of a quality mix of tenants in the new precinct.
"Village on Summer Street is coming to progression and good retailers have opened and started trading and I'm sure the town's been waiting for this," he said.
"The developers and owners here have put a lot of thought into it and getting the right mix and the right feel.
"We've been wanting to get a pharmacy up here for a little while and we got the right group, CHOOX needed a bigger store because the last store wasn't doing what they needed for capacity and Pellegrini's is going to be a great family restaurant which'll open at the end of the month.
"We've still got two more tenancies inside and one out the front to be leased but we're being quite selective with who we put in there because we need to get that tenancy mix right for the long term future of the centre."
Mr Staniforth added the perpetual growth and sustainability of Village on Summer Street is one of the main obligations with fitting out the precinct.
"We're doing it right and doing it properly ... this is for the long term future of Orange and this centre. This (centre has) had, since I've been here, three little starts and stops, so this is a long term vision and it's been done correctly. If you go to the amenities, parking and tenancy mix and fit outs, they're pretty top notch, it's going to be an A grade set up," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
