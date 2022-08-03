I read with great interest recently about the opportunities available to anglers heading to Carcoar Dam, with the stocking of mature/breeding size trout.
This is a great initiative that has seen larger size trout placed into waterways around the area, such as Chifley Dam and Lake Oberon.
I have recently written to the DPI asking for an increase in stocked numbers of Native Fish and Trout in local Orange LGA waterways.
This, along with the opportunity to open up more areas to recreational fishing, like Suma Park dam will greatly benefit local anglers.
The central west area has long been recognised as a tourist destination for top quality fishing opportunities and the associated spend of tourism dollars just can't be taken for granted.
From the renowned trophy trout, Thompson Creek Dam, near Lithgow through to Dams of the ilk of Burrendong, Wyangala and Windamere we are blessed in this area with a plethora of great fishing opportunities.
Not forgetting the many local rivers and streams that criss-cross the plains.
Well done to the members of the Recreational Fishing Trust and local fishing clubs like the Blayne Shire Fishing Club, Sofala and Orange Trout Acclimatisation Societies for your continued work in this space.
Your work will enable the mums, dads and children to get out into the great outdoors and enjoy some time around the water.
For the past week, I've been singing (out of tune) some of the best-known songs from "Guys and Dolls".
That musical was recently performed at the Civic Theatre, by students from Kinross-Wolaroi School.
Their performances were outstanding and most enjoyable.
Thanks and congratulations are passed on to all those involved in a truly, memorable production of "Guys and Dolls".
Excited to have the new restaurant opening.
I come over from Parkes frequently to Orange and love the food culture in this great city.
It will just add a another layer of "foodie" paradise in the city.
In many parts of the world extremely large numbers of animals are suffering and dying because of human induced climate change.
An example is now taking place in New Zealand where hundreds of dead penguins are being washed up on beaches. Rising sea temperatures are decimating baby penguin food sources. They are starving to death.
Earlier this year a similar situation occurred in relation to penguins in Western Australia where 50 per cent if penguin chicks, born on Penguin Island, died of starvation because of rising sea temperatures.
The unfortunate fact is that as long as humans continue to burn fossil fuels, to create energy, temperatures on land and sea will continue to rise.
Perhaps a more positive way to look at it is that climate change will be beaten the day when humans stop burning fossil fuels to create energy.
For animal lovers, all over the world, this will be a day of great celebration
