Power of Nun | Where's the voice? We're want to understand it

There is one little word making headlines and floating around at the moment carrying significant meaning and attracting our attention. That little word would have to be "Voice".
This word has multiple meanings, but at the moment it is being used to refer to an important and highly significant movement to allow the Voice of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander brothers and sisters to be heard and acknowledged in their rightful place in our Constitution.
Progress has been extraordinarily slow to date in spite of significant events along the way.
It was not until the 1960s that Aboriginal people were recognized as citizens, with a referendum confirming their right to vote.
Back in 1995 there was an enquiry established by the Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission that gave a report "Bringing Them Home", which, sadly didn't have any positive action to follow.
Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's apology to the Stolen Generations was a huge step forward in recognizing the failure of our historic treatment of the people who had lived here for so many centuries.
Later, in 2017 there was the Uluru Statement from the Heart which was another little step towards proper recognition and respect.
Our new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has stepped courageously and intelligently into resolving this long term problem, and allowing the Aboriginal Voice to be heard at a constitutional level.
This will not create another level of parliament, but rather a means of consultation with those whose wisdom and history have long been overlooked.
A Voice is simply a way of offering a suggestion or an opinion about something, and can be polite, rude, soft, screaming, accepted or ignored.
It might be someone voicing their thoughts in print or on the TV, or simply putting thoughts into words by chatting to a friend or family member about something we see as important.
Parents have to use their voices to guide and protect their children, and children have to use their voices to communicate with them and with each other.
The opposite of Voice is, of course, silence.
If we happen to have observed a crime, it could be helpful to raise a Voice at the local Police Station.
If we believe a matter is significant or important, and we have researched it properly, it could be a good idea to raise our voice and share our concern.
As a child at school, a very long time ago, I recall one of my teachers who was quite deaf, sitting at the back of the auditorium while we were rehearsing a play, calling out sternly - "raise your voice child, I can't hear you".
That's the advice we need to give ourselves sometimes, and the Voice our Aboriginal fellow Australians are seeking from the Federal Constitution.
Hopefully, it will proceed in a right and proper way and ensure that they have the ways and the means of speaking so that they will be heard with respect and the dignity to which they are entitled.
