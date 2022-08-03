They travelled, they saw, they conquered.
Molong Magpies were able to pull off an almighty upset on the weekend, after venturing to Coonabarabran and walking away with a 20-12 win against the Kookaburras in the first semi-final of the Oilsplus Cup.
Flyhalf Will Oldham was undoubtedly the key for the Magpies, kicking every conversion, a penalty goal and 40 metre drop kick.
"He (Oldham) had a cracker of a game, his ball-running and kicking game is strong. He's in as good as form as I've seen him playing," Magpies captain Zac White said.
Riley White was one of the Magpies try-scorers with a pick and drive while the acrobatic Charlie Cooper leapt over the opposition fullback for an 'exciting try' to seal the other five-pointer.
For captain White, the game plan going into the fixture simply revolved around field position and kick pressure and his side pulled it off brilliantly.
"Across the park no one had a bad game, we don't have too many superstars in our team it's just a matter of everyone turning up and playing well and committing to the game plan," he said.
"We were stoked to get the win at the end of the day, they're (Coonabarabran) still very tough and I think they're right up there with Blayney so we were very happy to beat them at home, I think it's probably the toughest road trip in the competition.
"We tried to put their 10 under a bit of pressure, we kicked well and I think we had a strong game plan of trying to play for field position. We didn't want to play too much in our own end and backed it up with a good kick chase. They tried to play a similar style and at the end of the day it came down to errors and we had less than they did and the field position played dividends there."
Now, the Magpies attention turns to the Blayney Rams as they look to knock off another giant.
This season the Rams have had the wood over Molong with a 19-5 win in round six and closely fought 19-14 victory at Molong Recreation Ground.
For White it's more of the same this weekend with both sides playing off for a home grand final.
"We're not worrying too much about the opposition," he said.
"It's just about us and our one per centers - making sure we make our tackles and committing to our game plan.
"Blayney are tough at home, it's not near the road trip Coonabarabran is, but if everyone switches on we'd love the opportunity to try and play for a home grand final at Molong. I don't think we've played there since 2014 and that'd be plan A but we'll have to see what happens - they're a good side and on top for a reason."
In the other Oilsplus Cup final, Wellington defeated Yeoval 30-0 with the Redbacks now moving on to play Coonabarabran with the winner of the game playing the loser of Molong and Blayney for a spot in the grand final.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
