Central Western Daily

Five questions with Mayfields softdrink's Pete Gollan

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
August 9 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OLD FAVOURITES: Leanne and Pete Golland with lemon and orange flavours produced in the 60s. Photo CARLA FREEDMAN

A sign-writer by trade, Pete Golland has soft drink in his DNA, so restoring one of Orange's iconic family brands, Mayfields, was always going to be a labour of love.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.