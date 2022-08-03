Changing hands back in February, small town Molong's former SPAR Supermarket is now officially under the IGA banner.
Branded with its new crown, 'Ahmedi's IGA Molong', the family trio of owners from Kandos - Shakeel Ahmedi and his sons, Imran and Ghazanfar Ahmedi - have recently morphed the outside of the store, which they say will include staggered revamps on the inside.
"The IGA banner is now more competitive than it's ever been, with a lot of the same promotional activity competing with those major chains, like Woolworths and Coles," Imran Ahmedi said.
"We're just doing a re-lay of the store right now and trying to cut everything in, so by Friday, I would anticipate that we would have added about four to four-and-a-half thousand new product lines."
Also kicking off from August 5, the owners said promotions will start rolling out for the first time.
Friday market days and three-day sales from Friday through to Sunday have made the list, including ticketed sales in the pipeline - which will see in-store prices matched with the heavy hitter chains, which are at least 35 kilometres away.
"We're trying to provide a better shopping experience and offer a larger range of products to our customers, across tens of thousands of new lines," Mr Ahmedi said.
"So, if locals have been travelling to Orange to try to find those one or two items that they need or that they prefer, hopefully, they'll be able to find them here."
With the Molong purchase being their third supermarket venture, the Ahmedi family unit launched their first IGA franchise in Kandos.
Establishing a second near Mudgee thereafter, revamp plans for their latest Cabonne business will now follow the same blueprint as its predecessor.
"Gulgong is probably our most recent example where we did a full store renovation, and we've got exactly the same plans envisioned for Molong," Imran Ahmedi said.
"Prior to us taking over [in Gulgong], the floors were run-down and there were all sorts of issues - refrigeration problems, quality problems - and we'd like to think that the store is now as good as any of the other major supermarkets around.
"With the growth in business, we created local employment in the town for one, but more importantly, we've been able to provide an offer for locals where they don't have to travel long distances.
"They're all the things we're looking forward to doing here in Molong as well, with some really exciting things coming up that we're in the process of right now."
New fittings, fittings, refrigeration and lighting all make that list, along with an online shopping platform unfolding in the very near future.
The website will allow online shopping options from home delivery - in an all-new truck with refrigeration - along with the choice to click and collect during varying timeslots.
"For people who want or need that convenience of being able to shop online, for example for those working who'll collect on their return home, we'll be able to cater for that market soon, as well," Imran Ahmedi said.
"And over the course of the next six to eight months, we'll do a full store refurbishment - all of the refrigeration, fixtures and fittings will be ripped out, stage-by-stage - from the floor up."
Prior to COVID, manufacturing lead time was sitting around the eight week mark for new equipment, whereas post-pandemic, the Ahmedi's said there's extensions to those timeframes now.
"We're all working busily behind-the-scenes and making phone calls every day, trying to order all of the bits and pieces, because obviously we want to move forward with our plans," Imran Ahmedi said.
"Though unfortunately, with that ordering lag, we're looking at a four to five month timeframe now just for refrigeration, for example.
"So, we're trying to fast-track the planning phase of things where and as best as we can, because we're quite eager to get these new improvements happening."
The family's prospective times for major in-store renovations will start in about six to eight months from now, with a full completion date expected around the 12 to 18 months mark in the same period.
Revamping will mostly occur outside-of-hours, with only the occasional sounds "of a drill here or some banging there".
While there's "a lot of things happening all at once", the Ahmedi's said they're filled with excitement for the village.
By the end of it, residents with see a brand new store inside as well - one that has significantly more range across all departments.
"Based off of our experience in the past, once our major renovations start they'll just keep going," Imran Ahmedi said.
"So, what you're really seeing right now, is just the tip of the iceberg."
Having found Molong residents to be "really supportive of that", the family said they've also heard positive feedback with the supermarket's recent rebranding and in-store reshuffling.
They're also keen to plough support back into the local area, which the family said is "a responsibility" that they've actively made a priority for several years.
"Being the largest business in Kandos, Gulgong and now Molong, that obviously also comes with a responsibility to support the locals and the community as much as possible," Imran Ahmedi said.
"So, we're always trying to do our part to help out wherever we can, whether that's the local schools or organisations approaching us for sponsorship and donations, it's always been something that we've been quite active in - and that'll be no different in Molong."
Shakeel Ahmedi also noted the importance of their business venture, with the family's full intentions to be in it for the long haul.
"We are firm believers that you re-invest consecutively," Shakeel Ahmedi said.
"So, this is not a one-off, this will carry on as time goes on - to try and give people the best possible experience in their community."
