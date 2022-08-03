ORANGE City Council is confident eight new sporting fields to be created as part of the $25 million Jack Brabham Park Sports precinct project will be in use by mid 2023.
Victorian company Symal was awarded the $8.8 million contract for the earthworks in May and council had hoped to see movement at the Forest Road site in June weather permitting.
Advertisement
Orange City Council's Manager of Communications and Engagement Nick Redmond said work was now expected to begin mid-September weather permitting, with drainage pipes expected to be delivered around the end of that month.
"Council is well aware of the widespread supply problems affecting the construction industry and manages them as best we can by anticipating delays and planning ahead," Mr Redmond said.
"When companies put in a tender to take on a project, they provide information about their projected timeline and how they will manage any anticipated supply problems.
"To deal with the expected delay, back in April, the construction company seeking to work on the next stage of the sports precinct and parkland project was able to place the order for concrete pipes the day after they were awarded the tender."
To create the eight field, the sloping topography of the site from Forest Road to Huntley Road, will be altered to contain three levels.
The levels will also house the athletics track, and a marquee stadium for 8000 spectators.
Stormwater drains will also be installed while topsoil will be stored for later use.
According to council's original timeline, earthworks are expected to take around five months.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.