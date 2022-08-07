Central Western Daily
Phil Donato, Jason Hamling visit Housing Plus transitional housing during Homelessness Week

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:20am, first published August 7 2022 - 9:30pm
A former paramedic who is unable to work following an accident has been living in a homeless refuge in Orange for the past 12 months and says his only other option would be a tent in someone's backyard.

