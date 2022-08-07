A former paramedic who is unable to work following an accident has been living in a homeless refuge in Orange for the past 12 months and says his only other option would be a tent in someone's backyard.
The man who does not want to be identified said there is nothing available in Orange for him to rent leading to him living in the Housing Plus transitional housing facility.
"It's been difficult to find a place ... there's nothing in my price range," he said.
"There are places but they are boarded up and everything."
The transitional housing that he has been staying at in Orange is meant to be for a maximum of three months, however the man has now been staying there for 12 months due to the housing shortage.
"I'm happy with staying here and that sort of thing because they are so good but it's still not a place of your own," he said.
"A tent in somebody's back yard is the alternative.
"It feels like there is nothing for me to do to try and change anything, everything is unaffordable and there's no other options."
He said he previously worked as a paramedic in Port Macquarie and in Sydney but his career ended following an injury.
"I ended up in a coma, I couldn't walk for three years and got titanium put in my legs and stuff and now I'm alright but that put me off work so I am a Job Seeker at the moment and I can't do much more about that," he said.
Member for Orange Phil Donato spoke with the man at his accommodation this week.
"[Homelessness] is something that people may not see and may not believe exists in our town but it can comprise of people couch surfing or people sleeping in their cars or sleeping rough on the street," Mr Donato said.
"There's a whole range of factors that can lead to a person to homelessness or to be homeless and people can one day be living in a house ... in rental accommodation where they have been long term tenants and for many, many years at an age in their lives where they probably don't think they end up homeless.
"But because of a factor that's beyond their control and a little bit because Orange is a victim of it's own success in terms of property values increasing and the demand for property increasing that these people are forced out of that accommodation and often have no other alternative and are coming to Housing Plus looking for affordable accommodation."
He said the Housing Plus facility he visited on Monday is fully occupied by people who would otherwise be homeless.
"It is really important that we raise the issue in our community, it does exist, we shouldn't turn a blind eye to it and think it doesn't exist, it does, we need to do more in the community at the local, state and federal level."
He said it is also time to take action on the issue rather than continue to have conversations.
"We need to increase the availability of housing and obviously opening up more tracts of land or having zoning change to allow for land to become available or build new premises," Mr Donato said.
"They are all issues that Local Government no doubt take into account; investment at a state or federal level, government investment.
"There was some money put aside for social housing but it's no where near enough and government's need to invest more into tackling this issue, affordable housing - they looked at some stamp duty reform and land tax reform but I don't necessarily know if that's the answer.
"Having people on a [social housing] wait list for years, five years, 10 years, the reality is some of those people might not even be alive when a house or a property becomes available, which in this day in Australia in a modern day society, first world country, is really, really sad."
Mr Donato said could look at introducing tiny houses, or refurbishing premises that are otherwise unoccupied, looking at boarded-up social housing and getting that fit for purpose whether that was renovating or demolishing and rebuilting.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said the council has new policies coming up and a housing summit in the near distant future and also said people were getting tired of the conversation and "need some action".
"We've got houses in different parts of Orange that are sitting there, fenced up, boarded up, not being used. On the other hand we've got a problem with affordable housing and homelessness so we want to know why they are being boarded up, why can't they be brought back up to scratch to be used in that type of housing so we can get people out of here, transitioned into proper housing.
"Then they can move forward and other people who need to use this can come and use this facility."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
