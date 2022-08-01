NSW Farmers urging producers to increase biosecurity measures at home

NSW Farmers is hosting an information session tackling the issues of foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease and biosecurity this Friday.
NSW Farmers Executive Councillor Bruce Reynolds said it was important local producers are aware of the heightened risks that both Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin disease pose.
"We want producers to look at their biosecurity plans on each individual property and consider whether they should increase the biosecurity on their property," he said.
Rhys Powell - Team Leader Animal Biosecurity and Welfare from the Central Tablelands Local Land Services - will be at the information session to help answer questions.
Blayney Branch chair Dominic Burden said it was important for farmers to have their biosecurity plans and protocols up-to-date.
"Everyone's rightly concerned about FMD at the moment, and it's a timely reminder that biosecurity is everyone's responsibility," Mr Burden said.
"We want to help people understand the risks of disease incursion and its potential effects, and put in place the right protections for their property so they can be safe.
"It will be great to have Rhys join us, and I'd really encourage everyone in the area to come along."
The session is on this Friday, August 5 from 3pm at Blayney Uniting Church Hall.
