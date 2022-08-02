From a tour of the West Indies, to facing up against an Australian fast bowler, the career of Bob Thomas would rival that of many a country cricketer.
The former Orange man plied his trade for Methodists in the 1960s, a club which would later merge with Borenore to become Centrals.
From an early stage, Thomas' talent was clear.
"There was a tour to the West Indies in 1969/70 and that was with the Australian Schoolboys side," he said.
"It was the best six weeks of my life. We had a very strong side and just to go over and be part of another culture was marvellous.
"If you had to say which cricket-playing country you would like to go to on a tour, I think we'd all say the West Indies."
"I was keen to get down to Sydney and get into it because it was a wonderful tour to be part of and I think if you were in any way serious about playing some decent cricket, you can't very well play that level and then settle happily into country cricket on a weekend," he said.
So in 1969, Mr Thomas would begin playing for Sutherland.
"I left the Orange High School gymnasium at the end of the economics exam to play a game in Sydney the next morning. The HSC one minute and grade cricket the next day," he said.
"I got absolutely sledged all the way to the crease.
"The first ball I got the day after the HSC was a bumper at the throat from the Australian opening bowler David Renneberg, so that was an interesting introduction to Sydney grade cricket.
After two years in the Shire, Mr Thomas made the move to Gordon Cricket Club, where a storied career both on and off the field would begin.
He would go on to score 2825 runs at 24.78, with a top score of 134. He took 76 wickets at 24.05 with his medium pacers, claiming five wickets in an innings three times. Adding another feather to his cap, Mr Thomas took the gloves from Brian Taber in the 74-75 season after the Australian wicket-keeper suffered an injury. Mr Thomas would go on to make 41 dismissals, which was a first grade club record until 2009.
But his career as a player at Gordon - with a stint at English County side Durham thrown in for good measure - would be relatively short-lived.
"I didn't actually play heaps and heaps of seasons because back in those days, you had to start thinking about a career," he said.
"You couldn't live on fresh air, so I only played about five seasons after that."
Arguably, Mr Thomas' most important work would come off the field in the coming years as he was instrumental in starting the women's division of the club back in the early 1980's.
"It came over a cup of tea one day with my cousin who was playing in a ladies team in Sydney and wasn't enjoying it," he said.
"I think I threw out the flippant line of 'we'll get you to Gordon and start a women's division.'
"I went away and did a bit of work with the Gordon committee and they were very positive about it. It took a couple of years to get it up and running but we became the first unisex team in Australia. I love the game and it's one of those common sense things. Why wouldn't we have a women's team at Gordon?"
In more recent years, Mr Thomas has kept a close eye on regional cricket in NSW, bringing many talented players to Gordon and helping them settle in to grade cricket and city life, particularly through his work with the Green Shield side.
"I had that opportunity, so why shouldn't I help to provide that opportunity for other kids from the bush, so that's exactly what I did," he said.
"I've been doing the Green Shield for the last six or seven years and I bring the best two country kids I can find and get them down to Gordon and then when the HSC finishes, I help bring the best country players we can find down to the club.
"It sought of disappoints me and it's nobody's fault, that I've never had anyone from Orange, which I'd be very keen to do."
So after decades of pouring his blood, sweat and tears into the Gordon Cricket Club, he was recently rewarded for his hard work with a life membership.
"I was absolutely thrilled that some of the country kids came to the meeting where I did get the life membership, that meant everything," he said.
"Anything I've ever done, I've always shunned recognition. I'm not into people patting me on the back.
"I'm happy that people think I'm doing a reasonable job for them, but I'm happy just sitting under the tree and watching carefully."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
