Central Western Daily

Former Orange man Bob Thomas honoured by Gordon Cricket Club

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 2 2022 - 10:28am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIFE MEMBER: Bob Thomas (second from the left) with Jamie Bekis, Charlie Mitchell and Connor Cook who are some of the country players he has brought to Gordon Cricket Club. Photo: SUPPLIED.

From a tour of the West Indies, to facing up against an Australian fast bowler, the career of Bob Thomas would rival that of many a country cricketer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.