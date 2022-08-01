WIDER, more accessible and most importantly free wifi in the central business district is a possibility with Orange City Council to discuss its feasibility at Tuesday night's meeting.
Following an address by the Orange Youth Action Council's Jessica Whan at the last council meeting on July 19, Cr Steve Peterson will ask for a report on the cost and feasibility of providing free wifi in the central business district.
Speaking on behalf of YAC, Ms Whan conveyed a list of things her group would like council to consider when addressing youth issues in Orange. One was the provision of free wifi in areas like Robertson Park.
"[YAC] mentioned it was something they would like and I think it seemed like a pretty achievable thing to investigate," Cr Peterson said.
Cr Peterson acknowledged there is already some free wifi in the CBD, either through commercial properties or Telstra.
"But it's not universal," he said.
"YAC suggested areas of Robertson Park, areas of Summer Street. It's a good idea to find out where the holes in coverage are and what could be done."
When speaking on the issue, Ms Whan pointed to the safety benefits while Cr Peterson suggested it would encourage people to linger in the CBD and visit more retail outlets.
Council staff said free public wifi was available in a number of council buildings in the civic square, Function Centre, Botanic Gardens and the Aquatic Centre and the external overflow areas of these buildings. That services could be extended.
The report also suggested that service could be better promoted.
Staff believe coverage to Robertson Park could be easily achieved by boosting the wifi installed on the Civic Centre.
However staff said previous investigations done by the Smarter Cities Working Group in 2020 revealed the cost of installing, supporting, securing and maintaining a council-run system in the CBD away from Council buildings would be prohibitive.
"The logistic for getting power and data to the network devices meant commercial contracts with shop owners would be necessary in many cases or standalone infrastructure installed to provide power and data.," the report said.
The report also referenced a system installed in Bathurst on council buildings and on council infrastructure in parks but said the take-up was low and there were significant IT security issues and risks to manage.
Cr Peterson said it was worth investigating.
"If groups that are under represented like youth make a suggestion, it would be nice, where we can, to take it up."
"It's been done elsewhere so I guess their experience might be part of the process. It need not be a bigger-than-Ben Hur thing, it may be something that if there are particular areas close to the pre-existing council property like say Robertson Park that we can easily expand the wifi cover area, that could be done easy and we should try it.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
