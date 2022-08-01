Central Western Daily
Council

Cr Steve Peterson sides with Orange Youth Council's Jessica Whan on free wifi request

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 1 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAFE CONNECTION: A proposal for free wifi in the CBD could encourage shoppers to stay longer in the area.

WIDER, more accessible and most importantly free wifi in the central business district is a possibility with Orange City Council to discuss its feasibility at Tuesday night's meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.