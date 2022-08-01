Returning to its new home in the rebranded Village on Summer Street precinct, Choox restaurant is spreading its wings in a purpose-built modern fit-out in what was the Summer Centre.
The popular local eatery is back with all its favourites including burgers and chickens cooked on a French rotisserie.
Advertisement
"They're the biggest chickens in town, feeding a whole family along with our salad range," Choox owner Daniel Hughes said.
Along with his business partner Robert, Mr Hughes is excited to open the new space.
"I really think the locals and visiting shoppers will love it," he said. "We have a huge range of gourmet salads and we'll soon be offering salad bowls so anyone wanting to grab a healthy meal on the run can come straight to us."
Choox continued to offer meals during its relocation to a pop-up on Sale Street but the team are excited to be opening and serving from their new roost.
"The state-of-the-art kitchen space means we can increase our catering for functions while also ensuring our restaurant customers enjoy fast service," Mr Hughes said.
With an outdoor dining area, Choox hopes to soon have a liquor license and extend its hours so those looking for a wine or beer during their meal can sit back, relax and enjoy the experience.
A new property management business has started in Orange with a goal to encourage more people to visit and stay in the Central West.
Peter Bromley has established Book Regional in Orange, however the business which supports short term accommodation also canvas's other surrounding towns.
"I've been looking after B and Bs for two years now, just on the side," Mr Bromley said of his decision to start the business.
He said he moved to the region from Sydney five and a half years ago and saw the number of people who visited places such as Orange, Bathurst as well as smaller surrounding communities.
He said there were some beautiful old homes in Orange and he thought why not get more people to visit the region, "just so people can experience the Central West and what is has to offer".
"At the moment we've got 13 [homes], and we've got more coming," Mr Bromley said.
He said some of those homes were previously contracted out for mine workers.
Advertisement
Ashcroft's Supa IGA Orange has been selected out of more than 1300 supermarkets across Australia to feature in the latest IGA Community Chest TV ad.
Owner Rochelle Ashcroft and her stores in Orange were chosen for their generosity and charity work.
Along with a number of other charities - Ashcroft's Supa IGA Orange supports Riding for the Disabled Orange which helps children living with a disability by using equestrian treatment and helping them to ride horses.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.