CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the city.
On Saturday Carla photographed the women's and men's rugby union at Pride Park between Orange City and Forbes Platypi.
Carla then went to the PCYC where two division 1 netball games were in action. Hawks played Orange City and Vipers played Life Studio Mid West Eyes.
Then up to Orange Hockey centre for the premier league clashes between Orange United and Lithgow Panthers and also CYMS v Parkes.
On Sunday Carla went to the opening of the new track at the Orange Kart Racing Club.
