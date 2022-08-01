Central Western Daily

Leeanne Clarke pays tribute to husband Stuart Clarke after Orange firefighter's death

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 1 2022 - 9:23am, first published 7:00am
REST IN PEACE: Stuart Clarke died in July and will be lovingly remembered by his family Rebecca, Leeanne and Natasha Clarke. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Many will remember Stuart Clarke for his decades spent as a firefighter, but for wife Leeanne, he will always be her "high school sweetheart."

