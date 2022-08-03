Like many big gigs during the peak of the pandemic, touring for Jason Owen went on the backburner for a couple of years.
Alas, for the only kid in Albert over many years, the runner-up from X-Factor's fourth series has landed back on home turf in the Central West - and he's started by rolling out his and Pop's shared love of John Denver classics.
"I was the only grandchild, or kid in fact, in Albert for a very long while, so I spent a lot of time with Pop growing up," Mr Owen said.
"Mum might've been playing golf on a Wednesday afternoon and dad owns the local fuel station out there - including the pub, the Rabbit Trap Hotel."
Coming from a "very musical" family, growing up for Mr Owen looked like outdoor jam sessions and belting out tunes around a good old pub fire; singing songs from well-known musos such as Rod Stewart, The Beatles, James Taylor and, of course, John Denver.
As the years unfolded, family and friends started to notice that the Albert kid could hold a decent tune.
"I was getting a bit older and as I kept singing, people started to say 'hey, you know Jase can sing?'," Mr Owen said.
"And Pop used to say to me 'mate, if you can sing John Denver - then you can sing anything'."
Eventually - which was just prior to "dad and a few of his mates" whacking a massive, handmade rabbit trap on top of the pub a decade ago - Mr Owen said his aunty wanted to try out for an event, some 140-odd kilometres away.
"Funnily enough, just before they put this huge, bloody rabbit trap up on the roof," Mr Owen laughed, "my aunty Michelle decided to go and audition for X-Factor in Dubbo at the RSL, but she said she wouldn't do it unless I did.
"I just kept getting through, round after round, and before I knew it I was in New York City singing to Usher and Mel B ... Coming back, I ended up second in 2012, so Albert - and dad's rabbit trap on the roof - ending up getting all of this PR.
"Knowing the industry more now, it was absolute gold for them - this young, country bogan kid who was singing songs from the 70s, from this little town of 12 people out in the bush - it was so quirky for them and I wouldn't change it for the world, it was an amazing time in my life."
Of course, his now 94-year-old grandfather - who's "fit as a fiddle" and still living in the tiny town - didn't let his wise words go unforgotten.
"Pop and I have a very strong relationship and he's very, very proud of that," Mr Owen said.
"He still says 'see, I told you if you could sing John Denver, then you could sing anything - I'll be buggered' - and now, here I am, touring playing John Denver songs."
Tying the knot just over a year ago now, and ecstatic about their five-month-old daughter together, Mr Owen said "life's looking great" with his homemade family, who've now settled on the Central Coast.
Though, the Albert boy describes his ties to the country as an unbreakable, unshakable force - which have existed since the very beginning of days.
When he was 15-years-old, Mr Owen and his parents made the move to Narromine, where the small village kid started at one of the mainstream schools there.
But, he said it didn't last and struggled to cope with the vastly different change.
"The school felt so big for me in Narromine - the people were great, I had a lot of friends there and I wouldn't change those things for anything - but I just wanted to go back home," Mr Owen said.
"I wanted to go back to Tottenham Central School, so I actually ended up travelling about 160 kilometres each way, every day, to go back to my school near Albert ... My parents always said [that the travel] was too much on me, but it's what I knew and it was where I most felt like me.
"Even now [as an adult], if I come and do a show down here or speak with a TV network, they'll say something like, 'well you haven't lost your country spirit, have you?'
"And I say well no, I guess I can't - because it's all I've ever known."
With a big Central West following behind him, Mr Owen said requests "bombarded" him for John Denver gigs, before he tours with his next album in the near future.
So, he pulled together 40 shows, with Orange's next one on the weekend, being the eighth in line for John Owen Sings John Denver run.
"I'm really, really looking forward to Orange, because it's also the first time I'll be playing at the theatre," he said.
"The last couple of years have been really tough for everyone and it's been difficult, as a musician, to keep yourself out there - to keep your profile up, to keep tickets selling - it's been tough across many industries and businesses, so it's really good to be back on the road and sharing music with everyone again.
"And theatres are incredible to perform in - chalk and cheese compared to some of the outback places playing in corrugated iron sheds," he laughed.
"But, then you get to play at really beautiful theatres - like in Orange, Dubbo and Bathurst - so this weekend is going to be great, and it'll be really good fun with a mix of my new, original music and of course, many Denver classics."
Sharing Pop's adoration for John Denver, Mr Owen said if the musical man himself were here today, he'd share his sincere gratitude with him.
"I'd say is thank you - thank you for writing such incredible music that inspires people like myself to want to follow in the footsteps of you," he said.
"John Denver's songwriting abilities were just unbelievable - Leaving on a Jet Plane, Rocky Mountain High - songs that were written about real things ... it's just unbelievable, and it inspires a lot of us artists to continue that type of music trait, which I just think is really special.
"So, I'd just say thank you - thank you, so much."
Tickets for Jason Owen Sings John Denver: the 20th Anniversary can be purchased online via the Ticketek website.
Doors open from 7:30pm at the Orange Civic Theatre on Saturday, August 8 for an 8pm start.
