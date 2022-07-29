Personal experiences led the owners of PHYZ X to expand its services in Orange with its 16th anniversary on Thursday marking the start of a new chapter.
The occasion saw the official opening of the allied health service's multi-disciplinary health hub at The Building on Peisley Street.
Advertisement
PHYZ X built a reputation with treating people in the high-performance sports community and has been located at several locations in Orange including a converted house and inside an existing gym.
However, PHYZ X has now become a health hub with what owner, exercise physiologist and physio therapist Justin Johnson described as the most comprehensive mix of health services in the region all under one roof at the new location.
Those services include physiotherapy for sports injury and musculoskeletal rehabilitation, a medical GP, women's health physio, paediatric development care, remedial massage, athlete coaches and local dietician Ward Nutrition, which celebrated its eighth anniversary at the opening.
Additionally, there will be an onsite gym and outdoor space with access to exercise physiologists, physiotherapist's and coaches helping people of all ages, disabilities or athletic ability.
PHYZ X opened its doors to patients at The Building in late May, but Mr Johnson said it has been his dream since he established PHYZ X in 2006.
"My aim was to blend health disciplines in one place that seamlessly work together with the focus of delivering care that people in central regional NSW deserve," Mr Johnson said.
That dream was further inspired by the birth of his and wife Libby's fifth child Mabel who was born with a rare genetic condition.
The experience of taking their youngest child to see various specialists, some of whom could only be seen in Sydney, brought home the need to have more access to services in the region.
"We want to offer a top-class facility built for our community to reduce the need to travel to metropolitan centres to access quality multidisciplinary team care, a place where your health journey begins as you enter through the front door," Mr Johnson said.
"This has all been made possible thanks to a dedicated and passionate team behind PHYZ X, and also, thanks to the community of Orange and the Central West for supporting us and our mission to create healthier communities."
In 2019 PHYZ X launched a truck with a training and clinic room that meant they could visit people at 26 locations, as far away as Collarenebri, face to face in addition to remote online services.
However, the opening of The Building will further fulfill their needs and there are currently 25 staff although recruitment is still taking place for some services.
"It's something you don't get in Orange or anywhere around us," Mr Johnson said.
"We bought The Building in 2019 just before the pandemic in December 2019."
Advertisement
"It's an exciting time for our team but also for the region.
"Orange is already seen as a health hub to the greater Central West and beyond. Now we can offer even better services to those who need them most and ensure our community feels better than ever."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.