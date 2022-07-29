Saturday, July 30
Spooner Oval, Forbes (league tag starts 12pm)
FORBES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Zeke Hartwig, 3 Alvin Maungatti, 4 Ben Maguire, 5 Coopa Martin, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Tongia Fox, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Jake Hadrill, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 14 Connor Greenhalgh, 15 Brad McMillan, 16 Martin Herbert, 17 Tom Hopkins, 18 Aaron Wykamp, 19 Campbell Rubie. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
PARKES: 1 Joe Dwyer, 2 James Parsons, 3 Semi Valatakai, 4 Cody Crisp, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Jack Creith, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Eroni Turaga, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Jesse Shorter, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Will Wardle, 134 Jake Porter; Bench: 14 Sam Daveta, 15 Brandon Tago, 16 Ponipate Musunamasi, 18 Tikoko Noke. Captain-coach: Jack Creith.
Sunday, July 31
Apex Oval, Dubbo (league tag starts 11am)
CYMS: 1 Brad Pickering, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Fletcher Haycock, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Luke Jenkins, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Mitchell Cleary, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Jayden Merritt; Bench: 14 Sullivan Haycock, 15 James Stanley, 16 Brydon Ramien, 17 Riley Wake. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
WELLINGTON: 1 Tony Clevin, 2 Warren Peachey, 3 Jacob Newman, 4 Brian Baxter, 5 Timmy Boney-Stewart, 6 Randel Dowling, 7 Mason Williams, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Nat Lindsay, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Wade Peachey, 13 Wallace Bruce; Bench: 14 Cooper Taylor, 15 Robert Gilbert, 20 Kenny Everson, 17 TBC.
Larkin Oval, Nyngan (league tag starts 11am)
NYNGAN: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Marty McDougall, 3 Sonny Knight. 4 Clynton Edwards, 5 Ash Widders, 6 Mitch Williams-Hedges, 7 Farren Lamb, 8 Jyde Dwyer, 9 Jak Jeffery, 10 Cameron Bourke, 11 Jackson Cox, 12 Cale Dunn, 13 Hewett Haycock; Bench: 14 Cooper Ryan, 15 Jacob Shone, 16 James Pomfrett, 17 Kyle Hall. Captain-coach: Jacob Neill.
MACQUARIE: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Clayton Daley, 3 Carl Ralph, 21 Corey Cox, 5 Brandan Hamilton, 6 Blake Merritt, 23 Jai Merritt, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Dalin Smith, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Filisione Pauta; Bench: 14 Zac Conn, 15 Clayton Couley, 16 Daniel Pracy, 20 EJ Fernando. Captain-coach: Alex Ronayne.
GROUP 10 POOL
Saturday, July 30
Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, Bathurst
ST PAT'S: 1 Lee McClintock, 2 Derryn Clayton, 3 Jackson Vallis, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Matt Beattie, 6 Matt Ranse, 7 Blake Fitzpatrick, 8 Luke Single, 9 Hayden Bolam, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Josh Belfanti, 12 Cooper Akroyd, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Jack O'Neill, 15 Tye Siakisoni, 16 Nic Booth, 17 Jack Mackey. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt.
LITHGOW: 1 Donovan Peters, 2 Grant Rhodes, 3 Dylan Dukes, 4 Jesse Lualua, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Cooper Egan, 7 Isaac Thompson, 8 Tyler Davidson, 9 Harrison Bender, 10 Ryan Richardson, 11 Ryan Jervis, 12 Greg Alderson, 13 Travis Dukes; 14 Kye Cameron, 15 Jack Smith, 16 Joseph Ma'u, 17 Tom Fraser. Coach: Graeme Osbourne.
Carrington Park, Bathurst
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Desi Doolan, 3 Ben Gunn, 4 Mac Atkins, 5 Charlie Hutchings, 6 Willie Wright, 7 Noah Griffiths, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 Dan Bain, 11 Tommy Lemmich, 12 Claude Gordon, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Jed Betts, 15 Kevin Large, 16 Aidan Ryan, 17 Joey Bugg. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
CYMS: 1 Nick Murphy, 2 Liam Wilson, 3 Dion Jones, 4 Marcel Ikonofo, 5 Jordan Clarke, 6 Joey Lasagavibau, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Ethan McKellar, 11 Curtis Cantwell, 12 Alex McMillan, 13 Liam Kennedy; Bench: 14 Josh Board, 15 Ethan Kennedy, 16 Nick Law, 17 Kaeden Dixon. Captain-coach: Daniel Mortimer.
Sunday, July 31
Sid Kallas Oval, Cowra
Cowra forfeit due to lack of healthy players.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
