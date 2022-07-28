A live-action film set in Orange is greenlit for production, with shooting on track to start before the end of this year.
Several town landmarks will feature in the short, as will actors from the region. A 2024 festival premier is targeted.
Director Samuel Rodwell said: "[It's] a character-driven drama set on the streets of Orange ... Development is going really nicely."
Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but the Central Western Daily understands it is inspired by a widely-reported historical event.
The industry is looking for these types of assets, because of the costs involved ... so Orange is sitting on a powder keg.- Director Sam Rodwell
About 50 cast and crew will be hired for the project. Rodwell said 40 per cent will be from the Orange region, while high-profile talent has also been approached.
The production title, a plot summary, complete casting, and funding figures are due to be announced in coming months.
Orange-raised Rodwell won multiple awards for 2021 documentary Inferno, and supplied footage for 2021 ABC miniseries Fires.
The upcoming project will be his live-action debut, and the first movie filmed in Orange since Seth Larney's sci-fi epic 2067 just over two years.
He says filmmaking in the region is set to boom: "[It] has such a diversity of locations - you go a few minutes and it's completely different.
"The industry is looking for these types of assets, because of the costs involved ... so Orange is sitting on a powder keg."
