Do I dare say the word?
It's the C word that virtually cancelled sport for two years and Manildra Rhinos' ladies day.
But the Rhinos big event is returning this weekend, albeit with only one game to be played, but after a two-year wait they'll take it as Manildra celebrates the women in its club, fittingly on the same week as the NRL's Women in League round.
League Tag will be the only fixture played after Molong forfeited first grade, with the game to kick off at 1:40.
The match at Jack Huxley Oval will be important for Manildra as they look to keep their hands on the minor premiership.
Grenfell are the big challenger to their title, with the Goannas currently two points behind them and playing ninth placed Trundle at home.
Molong will be up for the challenge though, currently sitting in sixth, the girls are coming off a confidence building 50-4 win over Cargo last weekend.
After the game, the ladies day party will then venture up to Manildra Golf Club where tickets are available at the door.
"Everyone is welcome," Rhinos president Fox Bennett said.
In the men's first grade, Manildra have clinched the minor premiership with the forfeit win to cap a sensational year for the club.
President Bennett couldn't be more delighted with the outcome and reserved significant praise for coaches Melissa Gibson and Luke Petrie.
"It's been a great year for the town and the football club - first grade are minor premiers now and the girls haven't been beaten, they've had a good year," he said.
"We've got two good coaches and the girls love their coach and the boys think the world of theirs.
"I wish the league tag and the boys all the best for the semi's coming up."
With only the slimmest of chances of winning their final three Woodbridge Cup premiership games to gain a semi-final berth CSU Mungoes threw all their resources together against ladder leader Manildra in the round-12 match-up.
It was obvious in the first minutes that the Mungoes were not intimidated by Manildra's reputation.
Despite the game's first points going to Manildra's Nick Smith in the eighth minute, CSU fought back to score the next two tries to lead 12-4.
The Rhinos scored twice before halftime to regain the lead 16-12, taking their four-point advantage to the break.
Manildra's Gavin scored soon after the restart but four minutes later Zac Hunt scored a try for CSU as spectacular as anyone would ever see.
From 15 metres out from the Rhinos' line in front of the posts the ball was lofted on the fifth tackle for Hunt to flash through in full flight to pluck the ball from the air to go across untouched.
Every score by Mungoes players was accompanied by enthusiastic back slapping and self congratulations as another couple of points brought them closer to their hoped-for win.
Four minutes after Hunt's try CSU, full of determination, scored again through Blake Armstrong's converted try for the Mungoes to take the lead 24-20.
However, Lemani's try for Manildra for a two-point lead was the tipping point for Mungoes and, unable to score again, succumbed to their opponents' superior attack, the Rhinos scoring three late tries to win 34-24.
Manildra remain undefeated, and CSU, with their loss, relinquish any chance of a semi-final appearance.
At Oberon the mid-west derby resulted in a 36-6 win for Oberon Tigers over Orange United and, decimated by injuries and sin-binnings to the Warriors, the game was abandoned 15 minutes into the second half.
The Oberon win entrenched the Tigers in the top five, with two rounds to play.
In League Tag Molly Hoswell's converted try was the only score in premiership leader Manildra's 6-nil win over CSU, the Mungals still with a finals chance.
Orange United's four-point win over Oberon strengthens their spot in the top five but still allows Oberon an opportunity to win enough games to make the finals.
Two games, two very important games.
Oberon Tigers and Peak Hill Roosters - they're both fighting for a spot in the top four of Woodbridge Cup and are equal on 18 points.
But no, they're not playing each other.
The Tigers will go up against CSU at Bathurst and the former are going along very nicely towards a tilt at the Cup.
CSU on the other hand have fallen off the perch and sit seventh.
But enough about the battle of the Mid-West, the biggest contest will take place in Peak Hill with Condobolin travelling an hour and a half for an important battle.
The Roosters are fighting to re-stamp their credentials as one of the top sides after starting the season with a six-match unbeaten streak.
Condobolin have been solid without being spectacular and currently sit sixth on 11 points. However, they're capable of an upset after taking Manildra down to the wire in a 22-18 loss before defeating the Roosters 30-24 the next round.
For Peak Hill it's now or never and they'll need to put a comprehensive score together to keep the sides in the top four shaking in their boots.
There's plenty to like about the Peak Hill side, don't sleep on them.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
