On our doorstep ... so can we stop it?

If you are one of the town dwellers probably indifferent to the Indonesian foot and mouth disease outbreak, and who believe it is only a threat to pastoralists and pig producers, think again.
Foot and mouth disease is on our doorstep in Bali.
If it hops across the Timor Sea to mainland Australia it could cost up to $80 billion to eradicate, among other economic impacts.
To put that in perspective, a relatively minor outbreak in the UK in 2001 cost that country almost $19 billion.
One reason for the high potential cost in Australia is that a local outbreak would jeopardise flourishing meat export markets that have taken almost 200 years to establish.
It would also end this country's 150-year record of keeping the virus at bay.
While, unlike the coronavirus, foot and mouth disease is a low-level threat to humans, it spreads like wildfire in cattle, sheep, goats and pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.
The incubation period is between one and 12 days.
Animals can remain carriers even after they have apparently recovered and the symptoms have disappeared. And, while it is possible to respond to outbreaks with a vaccine, this strategy takes time to take effect.
As a result many FMD-free countries deal with outbreaks using the traditional method; the mass slaughter of every animal that may have come into contact with an infected beast.
All of that said, there is no reason to panic or to stop eating Australian beef and lamb. The disease is still offshore and, if everybody does their bit, will not breach our bio-security defences.
But for those returning from overseas, the message is clear; do not, under any circumstances, bring any kind of food product into Australia.
If you have been on a farm or may have been in contact with animals, make sure you declare that on your return.
And, if you have been in a country with FMD such as Indonesia, wash your clothes before departing for home and either have your footwear thoroughly cleaned or, better yet, leave it behind.
While FMD is a very different beast to COVID-19, the last three years have been a crash course in individual responsibility and personal biosecurity.
At the end of the day, it is up to us.
