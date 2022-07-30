Central Western Daily

On our doorstep ... so can we stop it?

July 30 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On our doorstep ... so can we stop it?

If you are one of the town dwellers probably indifferent to the Indonesian foot and mouth disease outbreak, and who believe it is only a threat to pastoralists and pig producers, think again.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.