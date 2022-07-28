Central Western Daily
Comment

EARTH FIRST | National Tree Day, 2022: Here's why you should get involved and plant a tree

By Nick King
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:20am
ALL TOGETHER: Participants at National Tree Day 2018.

On Sunday we will celebrate National Tree Day, Australia's largest tree planting and nature care event.

