With the theme of NSW Education Week 2022, Creating futures - changing lives, it seems quite reasonable to ask, what will work look like in the future?
100 Jobs of the Future is a research project collaboration between Ford Australia, Deakin University in Victoria, and Griffith University in Queensland.
When answering this question, they say, "if you are entering the workforce now, you may have many jobs and even multiple careers over a lifetime. The future of work will involve people collaborating effectively with machines to do what neither can do alone".
They published a report in 2019 to explore the question further, so even before the disruptions of a pandemic, researchers anticipated increased use of digital and mechanical technology to enhance human capability.
The report says the major drivers of change include "artificial intelligence, robots and big data, as well as innovation in materials, propulsion and energy strategies, climate change, [changes to] globalisation, population pressures and changed demographic profiles".
However, "the implications for jobs are more vague, and futurists spread along a continuum stretching from predictions of dystopian futures to optimistic predictions of a better life for all".
It's probably fair to dismiss the extreme ends of the spectrum, like AI overthrowing humanity or robots doing everything and everyone living a life of lazy luxury as depicted in the film WALL-E.
Between those, we have much more plausible outcomes like machines taking on even more repetitive mechanical tasks.
Still, those machines also need maintenance and repair, which is more skilled than the tasks they have been designed and programmed for.
Technology will also continue to make everything from scientific research to surgical procedures capable of discovering or achieving more.
For example, high-speed photography has already advanced to the point where it is possible to capture and rewatch the speed of light.
The world's fastest camera can capture 70 trillion frames a second, making it possible to watch a beam of laser light leave its source, bounce around a corner, and see a little of that light coming back.
This new ultra-high speed is called Femto-photography.
Applications for high and ultra-high speed photography range from seeing the deformity of structures during crash testing and observing various types of explosives to espionage with cameras so sensitive spies can hear voices in a room across the street by observing the tiny vibrations of something in the room like plant leaves or a tissue box, which are then interpreted later and converted into sound.
Every sector will improve with technology, though, from agriculture to entertainment. If you're curious to see the full report or the future jobs they list, visit 100jobsofthefuture.com.
Learning for many people is a lifelong endeavour, whether via formal or informal education, and it can certainly be life changing.
Either way, education is worth celebrating, and that's what NSW Education Week is all about.
"Education Week is an annual celebration of NSW public education and the achievements of our schools, students and education system," according to the NSW Department of Education.
Scheduled for the third school week of term 3, August 1 to 5 in 2022, this year's theme is Creating futures - changing lives.
"This year, we continue to celebrate the journey students and learners take throughout the NSW Education system, focusing on how we are creating futures for our students, staff and families," the department said.
"From the first days in child care to post-school pathways, our education system is preparing young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners.
"We celebrate all types of learning that occurs at all levels across our education system, and we have a shared responsibility in helping to shape the lives and create the future of today's learners.
"Public education can change the lives of not just our students, but also the lives of our teachers, staff, families and communities."
The celebrations will be live in many locations and online through live streaming. Some parts of the presentations will be pre-recorded or digitised, so audiences can enjoy them at any time or place.
People will also notice some of these shorter segments being shared online and on social media.
The launch of Education Week 2022 itself will be live-streamed at 10am on Monday, August 1, kicking off a much-anticipated week of celebration. Schools are encouraged to create web pages, with the department providing online resources and highlighting great examples from previous years.
In 2022, Orange High School (OHS) has continued to create educational opportunities that aim to develop, support and excel our brilliant students. We are proud to be a public school that caters to every student and provides a comprehensive education underpinned by the motto- whatever we do, we do to the best of our ability.
Our student body is led by an active and passionate team of prefects. The Student Leadership Team sets a positive tone for the student body and has been selected for 2023 through a rigorous application process. The Prefects are expected to set the highest example in uniform, attendance, conduct, and involvement in school activities.
At OHS, we remain determined that our students are provided with a wealth of extracurricular opportunities. In 2022 we hosted Gosford High School, winning the 2022 Malynley Shield, and we followed that up with a triumphant Astley Cup Win. Our Astley Cup Team and supporters gave every scrap of their energy and dedication, played and supported.
Our school show closed out Term 2 and what a joy it was to witness this live performance that showcased the diverse talents of our musicians and performing artists. To watch young people perform with such authenticity and skill was breath taking. The preparation, commitment and timelessness of these students was inspiring. In addition, the OHS Senior Dance Company has just been accepted into the State Dance Festival, an incredible honour.
Thanks must go to the extraordinary teachers and support staff who make all of these and many other events and experiences possible. These coaches, conductors, choreographers and coordinators spend untold hours of their time training and inspiring our students.
With great excitement, we welcomed a School Support Dog named Buddy into our #ohsfamily in 2022. The role of school support dogs is to react and respond to people and their environment under the guidance and direction of their handler. We already see the positive impacts of Buddy on our staff and students.