A time for consolidation as Mark Dicker becomes Blayney General Manager

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated July 29 2022 - 2:00am, first published July 28 2022 - 7:00am
Mark Dicker, the new GM for Blayney Shire Council, says his region has become a very attractive place for people to live and work.

For the past number of years both state and federal governments have been very generous with funding programs targeted at regional and rural areas.

