When the region was in drought locations like the bottom of Richards Lane weren't even an issue.
Now after three years of rain and ongoing developments around it, Richards Lane is closed once again as the temporary fix installed by Blayney Shire Council earlier this year has proven to be just that, temporary.
Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said that now is the time to implement a permanent solution to the problem, but for it to be done properly, it won't happen anytime soon.
It's not just a matter of throwing in a few concrete culverts and covering it up.- Scott Ferguson.
"We've already started to plan the engineering and design work and although it's early days in that work, council recognises that it needs a complete reconstruction," he said.
"There are some major culverts required down there and there is also some major rail infrastructure work that may be needed as well.
"It's a real mess down there, but it's not going to happen tomorrow."
A quick glance at Google Maps shows how the natural watercourses collect water from along Park Street and the south and eastern sides of the village and channel it all down towards Richards Lane and the railway line.
"Everyone in Millthorpe knows that most of the water that runs through the village ends up down there," he said.
Councillor Bruce Reynolds has been urging action on Richards Lane for over three years and is pleased that a permanent solution will now be found.
"There has been a lot of growth going on down here on Richards Lane and possibly more to come," he said. "The solution must be a permanent one."
Cr Ferguson said that there was no way council was just going to patch the road up again as it's a waste of money.
"This will be a big job because the road may potentially need to be raised up," he said, "It's not just a matter of throwing in a few concrete culverts and covering it up."
The horizontal line of the laneway will possibly need to be changed but that's all dependent on what solutions the engineers come up with."
Similar to the solution for the flooding that once impacted the subway under the railway line in Millthorpe, redesigning the roadway and the waterflow will not be a cheap exercise.
"There are a few different funding possibilities coming down for us over the next few months so if we can get the best plan for that we can fund it sooner than later," Cr Ferguson said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
