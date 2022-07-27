Central Western Daily
Orange Winter Fire Festival's opening night to go off with a bang in Millthorpe

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
July 27 2022 - 6:30am
Millthorpe Village committee volunteers Dean Morgan, Richard Beach, Michelle Slack-Smith, Nicole and Joe Fagan and Nick Anagnostaras get down to the nitty gritty of the night market's organisation.

The opening salvo of fireworks has been ordered, the synthetic ice-rink will be laid out at Club Millthorpe and the fire pits will be stoked and blazing away for the long-awaited return of the Millthorpe Night Markets on Friday August 5.

