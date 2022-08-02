Providing the perfect opportunity to learn and grow Advertising Feature

TALENT: There have been some amazing performances from Orange High School, both inside and outside the classroom, such as the senior and junior OHS Dance Company's performing at the Western Regional Dance Festival. Photo: Supplied

In 2022, Orange High School (OHS) has continued to create educational opportunities that aim to develop, support and excel our brilliant students. We are proud to be a public school that caters to every student and provides a comprehensive education underpinned by the motto- whatever we do, we do to the best of our ability.

Our student body is led by an active and passionate team of prefects. The Student Leadership Team sets a positive tone for the student body and has been selected for 2023 through a rigorous application process. The Prefects are expected to set the highest example in uniform, attendance, conduct, and involvement in school activities.

At OHS, we remain determined that our students are provided with a wealth of extracurricular opportunities. In 2022 we hosted Gosford High School, winning the 2022 Malynley Shield, and we followed that up with a triumphant Astley Cup Win. Our Astley Cup Team and supporters gave every scrap of their energy and dedication, played and supported.

LEADERS: The proud Orange High School prefects. Photo: Supplied

Our school show closed out Term 2 and what a joy it was to witness this live performance that showcased the diverse talents of our musicians and performing artists. To watch young people perform with such authenticity and skill was breath taking. The preparation, commitment and timelessness of these students was inspiring. In addition, the OHS Senior Dance Company has just been accepted into the State Dance Festival, an incredible honour.

Thanks must go to the extraordinary teachers and support staff who make all of these and many other events and experiences possible. These coaches, conductors, choreographers and coordinators spend untold hours of their time training and inspiring our students.

With great excitement, we welcomed a School Support Dog named Buddy into our #ohsfamily in 2022. The role of school support dogs is to react and respond to people and their environment under the guidance and direction of their handler. We already see the positive impacts of Buddy on our staff and students.