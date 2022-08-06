Central Western Daily
Good News

Orange's May Turner is Catholic Healthcare's first-ever trainee graduate

EG
By Emily Gobourg
August 6 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GO-GETTER: St Francis Aged Care home's first-ever trainee graduate, May Turner says 'it's the little things' that pack the biggest rewards. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

Between high school, studying for HSC exams, attending TAFE and helping kids learn how to swim, it'd be safe to say that May Turner is built of go-getter material.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.