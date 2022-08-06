Between high school, studying for HSC exams, attending TAFE and helping kids learn how to swim, it'd be safe to say that May Turner is built of go-getter material.
The 18-year-old's most recent feat, though, involves bingo calling sheets, Bowie the 10-year-old terrier, astrology forecasts and Kenny Rogers-inspired moves - which is why she loves every minute of her work at Orange's Catholic Healthcare home for the elderly.
"It's more about the little things, like when residents come to you with an issue and seeing that look of relief on their faces after they've had a chat ... it's really, really rewarding," the aged care hub's first-ever trainee graduate, Miss Turner said.
"They all have such interesting stories to tell and great experiences to share - I've learned a lot from them."
Currently in Year 12 at James Sheahan Catholic High School, Miss Turner's three-day school week incorporates a day on TAFE campus, along with every Thursday at St Francis Aged Care home on Clinton Street.
It's more about the little things ... seeing that look of relief on their faces after they've had a chat ... it's really, really rewarding.- May Turner
Undertaking a Certificate III in Community Services, the way the doors of aged care initially opened for the student was through making cold phone calls to services and enquiring about possible traineeships.
Eventually, she found a local hub with people who felt inspired by her go-getter drive - to a point they were willing to create a never-been-done-before role, just to get her on board.
So, essentially - Miss Turner ultimately created the very doorway herself.
"It's such a unique opportunity for the students to learn and really experience what it's like working in aged care, or whatever chosen field they are in," Miss Turner's mentor and the hub's recreational activities officer, Joanne Beldham said.
"May's confidence has sky-rocketed since coming to St Francis last year - she's come out of her shell and now she's now running the daily activities session herself each Thursday, including organising bingo, happy hour, crosswords and painting classes.
"I'm so proud of her."
Including a few weekly shifts after school hours as well, Miss Turner also teaches children how to swim at the Orange Aquatic Centre.
So, again, it'd be pretty fair game to say she's one vigorously determined young adult.
"I've always been someone who prefers to be on their feet, rather than just sitting in a classroom all day," she said.
"It was a bit of a shock at the start getting used to TAFE and the new routine, juggling everything and making it work, but - I've found my rhythm now, definitely."
By the end of 2022, Miss Turner will have completed her HSC exams and attained her TAFE Certificate.
By the start of 2023, she'll be formally employed part-time with St Francis Aged Care.
"My mum and dad both say that I'll be leaving school with work experience, so it's definitely been something that's been worthwhile and the hard work will pay off," Miss Turner said.
"It feels amazing being able to help people and making a difference in their lives, so I'm proud of myself for where I am."
In the meantime, while the academics are still unfolding, Miss Turner will continue to read the newspaper to residents to see if their stars might align, with country tunes on close standby.
"I try to make sure they get to hear their horoscope, because they like to see if the day might bring them a big financial win with the Lotto or not," she said.
"We'll do our happy hours as well in the afternoons, so they'll have some chips and dips and cold beverages that they really enjoy.
"We'll also put some Kenny Rogers CD's on, so a few of them can dance in their chairs."
