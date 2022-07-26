OCTEC are able to provide the whole package Advertising Feature

DYNAMIC DUO: Smoking Brothers co-owner Ben Allcock with employee and previous OCTEC Workforce Australia Transition to Work participant, Michael Bloomfield. Photo: Supplied

OCTEC Limited is a not-for-profit community organisation providing high quality employment, training, advocacy and youth services from more than 270 locations across the eastern seaboard.

With OCTEC's head office is located at the old Orange Town Hall building in Anson Street, their services include employment assistance for those with disability, younger jobseekers and parents looking at re-entering the workforce. OCTEC is also a nationally acknowledged registered training organisation offering accredited industry training and employment-based traineeships.

OCTEC work hand in hand delivering the Workforce Australia Transition to Work program which is offered at the former Lands Office in Kite Street, while training services are run from Croagh Patrick College and in workplaces across NSW.

There are so many positive stories of employment coming from these programs in Orange and the surrounding district, and Smoking Brothers Catering is a shining example.

Twin brothers Ben and David Allcock are qualified chefs and run the business along with Ben's wife, Ellie. They also own the bustling Elwood's Eatery on Lords Place, and they have employed 12 young people through the OCTEC employment pathway.

Staffing has become extremely hard now, and it's not just hospitality, it's a broad factor. The more help that's out there to help you find staff, the better. - Ben Allcock

The OCTEC Workforce Australia Transition to Work program is for 15 to 24 year olds, who are disengaged from the workplace and have not completed Year 12 or an equivalent.

Ben Allcock appreciates the vetting of people, provision of industry-specific education business support for training. He said this creates a healthy working environment for the employee, current staff and the new member of staff.

"Staffing has become extremely hard now, and it's not just hospitality, it's a broad factor. The more help that's out there to help you find staff, the better," he said. "We don't have to expect people to hit the ground running.



"There really is that flexibility that we can get the guys in for a good month or two months and really their job is to just learn our business."

