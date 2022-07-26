Fun and excitement continues with Dancing with our Stars Advertising Feature

CELEBRATIONS: Jamie Darling was just one of many people who got to enjoy Mercy Connect's 2022 Dancing with our Stars. Photo: Supplied

Mercy Connect hosted its annual 'Dancing with our Stars' event for its staff and people living with disabilities on Friday, June 24. The event became 'virtual' in 2020 due to the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time, and it hasn't looked back since.



The 'virtual' platform allows everyone from across all of Mercy Connect's sites, the ability to come together in the comfort of their own home and take part in the event.

This virtual event also enables the opportunity to collectively celebrate, and acknowledge, all the achievements made by the people that Mercy Connect serves. With everyone dressed up for the night, Mercy Connect residents decorate their houses with the help of staff.

'Dancing with our Stars' is a major event on the annual calendar which everyone looks forward to within the Mercy Connect family.



The event is hosted by one of Albury-Wodonga's favourite entertainers, Steve Bowen, who as emcee, does a fantastic job ensuring that all attendees have an amazing time dancing the night away while encouraging them to submit live song requests throughout the event, and even joining in on the dancing himself.

Mercy Connect CEO, Trent Dean, said the event was one not to be missed. "It is just so wonderful to see all everyone connected online throughout the region, as we all dance, laugh and enjoy each other's company."



With Mercy Connect's strong desire to stay connected, the virtual platform provides an wonderful way to connect people across Albury-Wodonga, Cowra, Orange and Wagga Wagga, and allows everyone the chance to join in and be part of the night.

The event has thrived in its virtual approach, allowing participants to see each other across the multiple locations, which they normally wouldn't get the opportunity to do.

Mercy Connect supports people in need to live fulfilled lives. They provide a range of services to support adults, children and older people with a disability to live independently and get actively involved in their community.



Sponsored by the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, they are a not-for-profit Catholic organisation, delivering programs registered under the NDIS. Their programs support people with disability to build skills and capability to ensure they can participate in leading a meaningful life.

Mercy Connect, through their actions, aim to become the preferred service provider to people with a disability with their operational practice being the Gold Standard for service providers serving people with complex needs.



The focus on creating and delivering innovative services and supports that empower participants to reach their full potential.