Mercy Connect hosted its annual 'Dancing with our Stars' event for its staff and people living with disabilities on Friday, June 24. The event became 'virtual' in 2020 due to the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time, and it hasn't looked back since.
The 'virtual' platform allows everyone from across all of Mercy Connect's sites, the ability to come together in the comfort of their own home and take part in the event.
This virtual event also enables the opportunity to collectively celebrate, and acknowledge, all the achievements made by the people that Mercy Connect serves. With everyone dressed up for the night, Mercy Connect residents decorate their houses with the help of staff.
'Dancing with our Stars' is a major event on the annual calendar which everyone looks forward to within the Mercy Connect family.
The event is hosted by one of Albury-Wodonga's favourite entertainers, Steve Bowen, who as emcee, does a fantastic job ensuring that all attendees have an amazing time dancing the night away while encouraging them to submit live song requests throughout the event, and even joining in on the dancing himself.
Mercy Connect CEO, Trent Dean, said the event was one not to be missed. "It is just so wonderful to see all everyone connected online throughout the region, as we all dance, laugh and enjoy each other's company."
With Mercy Connect's strong desire to stay connected, the virtual platform provides an wonderful way to connect people across Albury-Wodonga, Cowra, Orange and Wagga Wagga, and allows everyone the chance to join in and be part of the night.
The event has thrived in its virtual approach, allowing participants to see each other across the multiple locations, which they normally wouldn't get the opportunity to do.
Mercy Connect supports people in need to live fulfilled lives. They provide a range of services to support adults, children and older people with a disability to live independently and get actively involved in their community.
Sponsored by the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, they are a not-for-profit Catholic organisation, delivering programs registered under the NDIS. Their programs support people with disability to build skills and capability to ensure they can participate in leading a meaningful life.
Mercy Connect, through their actions, aim to become the preferred service provider to people with a disability with their operational practice being the Gold Standard for service providers serving people with complex needs.
The focus on creating and delivering innovative services and supports that empower participants to reach their full potential.
For more information on the services Mercy Connect offers, visit www.mercyconnect.org.au.
OCTEC Limited is a not-for-profit community organisation providing high quality employment, training, advocacy and youth services from more than 270 locations across the eastern seaboard.
With OCTEC's head office is located at the old Orange Town Hall building in Anson Street, their services include employment assistance for those with disability, younger jobseekers and parents looking at re-entering the workforce. OCTEC is also a nationally acknowledged registered training organisation offering accredited industry training and employment-based traineeships.
OCTEC work hand in hand delivering the Workforce Australia Transition to Work program which is offered at the former Lands Office in Kite Street, while training services are run from Croagh Patrick College and in workplaces across NSW.
There are so many positive stories of employment coming from these programs in Orange and the surrounding district, and Smoking Brothers Catering is a shining example.
Twin brothers Ben and David Allcock are qualified chefs and run the business along with Ben's wife, Ellie. They also own the bustling Elwood's Eatery on Lords Place, and they have employed 12 young people through the OCTEC employment pathway.
Staffing has become extremely hard now, and it's not just hospitality, it's a broad factor. The more help that's out there to help you find staff, the better.- Ben Allcock
The OCTEC Workforce Australia Transition to Work program is for 15 to 24 year olds, who are disengaged from the workplace and have not completed Year 12 or an equivalent.
Ben Allcock appreciates the vetting of people, provision of industry-specific education business support for training. He said this creates a healthy working environment for the employee, current staff and the new member of staff.
"Staffing has become extremely hard now, and it's not just hospitality, it's a broad factor. The more help that's out there to help you find staff, the better," he said. "We don't have to expect people to hit the ground running.
"There really is that flexibility that we can get the guys in for a good month or two months and really their job is to just learn our business."
For more information regarding disability employment, contact OCTEC on 02 6362 7973, visit www.octec.org.au, or call the Workforce Australia Transition to Work office on 02 6363 1975.