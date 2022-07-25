Three teams, all on 29 points.
There's plenty of heat on top of the Western Premier League (WPL) ladder and a far superior goal difference is keeping Waratahs ahead of the pack after its 6-1 win over Orange CYMS on the weekend.
Advertisement
'Tahs currently occupy first spot with Panorama and Barnstoneworth all on equal points as the WPL season comes down to the pointy end.
Craig Suden's unbelievable form continued against CYMS, with the experienced campaigner scoring a hat-trick to make it 16 goals for the season.
"It helps when you've got someone as clinical as him banging in goals week in week out," 'Tahs coach Adam Scimone said of Sugden.
The large win for Waratahs meant they were able to turn around a disappointing 3-2 loss to Orana Spurs the week before with Scimone delighted to his side be ladder leaders.
"(I was) pretty happy with that, we missed our opportunity last week against Orana to go on top and that was obviously the focus to get the job done this time, the boys followed on," he said.
"The week before (a 8-1 win) against Macquarie United was the same thing, we were creating positive runs and creating chances and taking them but unfortunately against Orana we were off the mark so it was good to see we reacted with a good mindset and mentality and we have to, it's very congested (at the top) now."
With Waratahs having a game in hand over Barnies, there's a real chance for them to go outright first against Bathurst 75s this Thursday night at Waratahs Sports Ground.
Scimone added the fate of his side is in their hands.
"It's all up to us, it's important to keep winning and build momentum into the finals," he said.
"It won't be easy, they've only lost one game against Barnies on the weekend, there's definitely a lot of incentive for us to rock up and play to the best of our ability."
In other WPL results, Tim Dowler was the hero for Barnies as they handed 75s its first loss of the season in a 1-0 result.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.