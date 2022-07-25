On Tuesday, Mayor Kevin Beatty will call on fellow councillors to support a local government campaign - which has been an ongoing fight against 'Red Fleet' property falling on council shoulders.
The proposed rejection following requests from the Auditor-General, which demands that councils across the state take financial ownership for its region's rural firefighting equipment.
Released in June, "unqualified audit opinions" were issued for 126 councils, 13 joint organisation audits and nine county councils in the 2020 to 2021 review, which then requested that these councils formally document RFS stock.
The audit also demands records for the dollar value of all equipment, to then be included in council's financial statement.
With the issue noted as a "long-standing dispute", Mayor Beatty's minute also outlined that the equipment isn't a council responsibility under any of the other service-related banners, declaring that RFS property should not be considered any different.
"[The audit report] has reinforced the notion that RFS mobile and other fire-fighting assets can somehow be deemed to be council assets and applies more pressure on councils and the Office of Local Government [OLG] to conform with this determination, even though councils do not have effective management or control of these assets," Mayor Beatty said.
"Comparable assets held by Fire & Rescue NSW and the State Emergency Service are not vested anywhere other than with the organisations that purchase, use, maintain and dispose of them.
"A long-standing dispute over the accounting treatment of the Red Fleet has come to a head [after the latest audit report]."
June's report also made other impositions on councils choosing to refute requirements outlined the audit.
One of these notes a warning for non-compliant councils, which are refusing to stocktake RFS equipment, will be branded with a high-risk report.
It also notes involving the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, stating it will intervene unless the firefighting items are recognised in each councils' financial statements.
"The government's blanket determination is not only nonsensical, but also inconsistent with the treatment of the comparable assets of other emergency service agencies," Mayor Beatty said.
"There is no rational reason for maintaining this anomaly."
Council members will also discuss individual for or against positions aimed at amending the Rural Fires Act 1997.
The Local Government NSW [LGNSW] will continue to advocate on behalf of councils, expressing the sector's "strong objection" to taking financial ownership of any of the 'Red Fleet' assets.
Cabonne Council will unpack the issue further in its Molong chambers on Tuesday, July 26 at 2pm.
