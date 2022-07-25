Central Western Daily
Council

Mayor Kevin Beatty to address 'nonsensical' demands for councils to take ownership of Rural Fire Service equipment

EG
By Emily Gobourg
July 25 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAYOR OBJECTS: Tuesday's ordinary meeting will gauge individual councillor stances on joining fight to reject 'Red Fleet' requests from Auditor-General. Photo: FILE.

On Tuesday, Mayor Kevin Beatty will call on fellow councillors to support a local government campaign - which has been an ongoing fight against 'Red Fleet' property falling on council shoulders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.