With Jason Belmonte a regular at Orange Tenpin Bowl, the centre often plays host to a Professional Bowlers' Association champion.
However, two champions at the same time? Well that's almost unheard of.
Up until Monday afternoon when Jesper Svensson pushed through the doors of Orange Tenpin Bowl.
Svensson, one of the world's best, has formed a great friendship with Belmonte over a decade and it's that friendship that's brought him to the colour city.
And it's no wonder the two have hit it off, with very similar career paths into the sport.
"When I grew up my dad always bowled and ran the bowling centre back in my home town," Svensson explained.
"It's a small town with 9-10,000 people, he got me into bowling from tagging along with him, I just wanted to do it myself and started bowling as soon as I could walk."
The gun Swedish bowler was brought to Orange ahead of an exhibition tournament in Hobart, where the two will compete.
"When I decided to come down he (Belmonte) asked me to check out his home town," he said.
"I gladly accepted the offer to come here and check it out and it hasn't disappointed, it's been very good.
"It's a cool town, the views are great up at the mountain."
After Belmonte gave an almighty Orange tour via Lake Canobolas, the mountain range and local restaurants, Svensson believes there's significant differences to his home country of Sweden.
"It's very different to home, it's my first time over in Australia," he said.
"The wildlife ... we don't have spiders or snakes that could kill you.
"The climate in general (as well), it feels pretty dry here compared to home and also the nature, Jason's showed my the apple orchards around town, we don't have that."
Belmonte, who's travelled the world with his career, agreed there's nothing quite like the Central West.
"It's unique globally, I haven't gone anywhere and thought man this looks like home, it's very unique with rolling hills and mountains," he said.
"Then you go further west and it's flat and dry so Sweden is not quite like that."
While the landscapes are completely different between Australia and Sweden, the tenpin bowling scene is quite similar as the sport continues to grow in both countries.
"We have tournaments ... (and) a lot of bowlers for the amount of people in total in Sweden, our league (is big), like Jason ... came over just to bowl in our league," Svensson said.
"It's more like a general sports league where you have home and away games, it's all over the country, on the tournament side we have a few decent tournaments but we travel around the world to compete.
"We're still struggling a bit to reach out to big media companies but we keep trying."
And while the sport is attempting to reach new audiences, Svensson's profile is significant throughout the country after he was announced the 2016 rookie sportsman of the yea.
"For Jesper to win that nationwide award, that was a big deal for the game itself," Belmonte said.
After visiting Orange, Svensson and Belmonte will head to Hobart for the Devils Lair exhibition tournament where high profile bowlers like Kyle Troup, Danielle McEwan, Daria Pajak and Ashley Riley will compete.
And while the event is about putting on a big show for the Australian crowd, Belmonte assured the competitive juices will begin to flow once ball is in hand(s).
"It's an opportunity to see other professionals come to Australia and compete, especially professionals as good as Jesper," he explained.
"It's going to be a fun event but once we put the shoes on it'll be pretty competitive, I don't want to lose."
Svensson added the event has been in the making for years due to COVID.
"It's been a long time coming now, it's good to finally be here," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
