Central Western Daily
Comment

Phil Donato column | Matters of state: Celebrating the efforts of incredible group of volunteers

By Member for Orange Phil Donato
Updated July 25 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIC caption: Phil Donato MP recently visited the Orange Auxiliary Café to say hello and extend his appreciation to the volunteers who maintain this important hospital. (l-r Christine Hannus, Marion Mathews, Val Lynch, Kay Kennedy and Phil Donato.)

Last week I dropped into the Auxiliary Café at the Orange Heath Service to say hello to a few of the dedicated volunteers and thank them for their efforts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.