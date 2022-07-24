CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the city.
On Saturday Carla was at Jack Brabham for an A grade soccer game between Barnies and KWS.
Advertisement
Carla then went to the PCYC where two division 1 netball games were in action. Hawks played KWS and Orange City played another Orange City team.
Central West AFL was held at Waratahs, where Carla caught some action in a game between Orange Tigers and Dubbo Demons.
Carla also went to Wade Park for the Festival of Footy. Orange City played Cowra in the Rugby Union, followed by a Rugby League game between CYMS and Parkes.
On Sunday Carla was at a soccer game between Waratah FC and KWS at Waratahs.
Carla also went to Cargo for a Woodbridge Cup Rugby League game between Molong Bulls and Cargo Blue Heelers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.