Please join us at Orange Regional Gallery at 6pm on Friday, July 29 for the opening of two new exhibitions: 'Hendrik Kolenberg Urban/Industrial' and 'Material Measure: The Changing Environment of the Central West'.
'Urban/Industrial' brings together paintings, drawings and graphics from the last twenty two years by Hendrik Kolenberg, whose work I have long admired for its understated and compelling presence.
For Kolenberg, walking is an essential part of his working process and a way of coming to know particular places, of internalising them.
He walks compulsively, and often, over long distances, describing this routine as 'thinking time' and a way of walking out his inherent restlessness.
'Walking is the secret' he says, 'and it is by walking around that I really get to understand places and discover the subjects for my work'.
Since he was an art student in the 1960s, Hendrik Kolenberg has been a wayfarer of the back streets, construction sites and working harbours of Sydney, and other cities including Rotterdam-the Dutch city of his birth.
His parents emigrated to Australia from Rotterdam in 1952 when he was six-a move which has shaped his identity and informed his creative life.
Like many migrant artists, Kolenberg uses art as a means of navigating between different worlds, of mapping his life here in Australia while maintaining and deepening his connection to the Netherlands.
Depictions of everyday urban street scenes, factories and working harbours, are part of an ongoing project to situate himself and make sense of where he is.
His work is infused with a fascination with cities and an innate desire to understand how things work.
In 'Material Measure', a striking new exhibition featuring works by artists Matt O'Brien, Stephan van der Merwe, Steven Cavanagh, Heather Vallance and Thomas Thorby-Lister, we are presented with site-responsive work from the CORRIDOR project, located near Wyangala Dam.
During residencies in 2020 and 2021 the artists experimented with cyanotype, video, painting, and performance, reimagining and responding to the changing environment of the Central West.
In each of their works the environment is an active participant, with materials from the environment used in the process or composition.
Investigating historical, scientific, and artistic processes of documentation, mapping and representing the landscape, and then expanding upon these by activating the environment in their processes, the artists take measure of the delicate ecosystems in our region. 'Material Measure' is a partnership exhibition between Orange Regional Gallery and the CORRIDOR project.
Join the artists of 'Material Measure' in conversation with Curator Lucy Stranger prior to the opening at 5.30pm. Entry is free.
