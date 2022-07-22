Central Western Daily
Comment

Orange Regional Gallery column | Artists explore urban and rural environments

By Bradley Hammond
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:39am, first published 4:33am
Image: Hendrik Kolenberg, InHolland, Rijnhaven, Rotterdam, 2014, Oil on Gesso on Linen on Plywood.

Please join us at Orange Regional Gallery at 6pm on Friday, July 29 for the opening of two new exhibitions: 'Hendrik Kolenberg Urban/Industrial' and 'Material Measure: The Changing Environment of the Central West'.

